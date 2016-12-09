This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Not So Silent Night

That iHeartRadio Music Festival sure was fun, you say, but you’d really like to see OneRepublic for more than 20 minutes while still getting to see some other bands. Wow, some Christmas wishes do come true. The Not So Silent Night Christmas concert sponsored by Mix 94.1, KXMB-FM, also features similarly earnest pop-rockers The Fray, violinist Lindsey Stirling and an acoustic set from We the Kings. Tickets are $59.50 to $200 for the 6:30 p.m. Sunday show at the Hard Rock Hotel; call 888-929-7849.

‘Shall We Dance on Ice’

They all laughed when prog-rocker Rick Wakeman put King Arthur on ice in the wacky ’70s. The Goo Goo Dolls won’t be laughing Sunday when they take part in “Shall We Dance on Ice.” Olympic skating couple Meryl Davis and Charlie White headline the ice spectacle, which will be filmed to air on ABC in February. Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50 for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center; call 702-632-7580.

Tim McGraw

Here’s a reversal: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill first did their cozy “Soul2Soul” shows together in Las Vegas, and now they’re taking it to big arenas next year. But while his spouse continues to recover from foot surgery, McGraw brings down the curtain on rodeo week with a big arena-rockin’ show at 9 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $79.50 to $130; call 888-929-7849.

Debby Boone

Pat Boone played the Suncoast in September and apparently gave it the stamp of parental approval for daughter Debby. The 60-year-old singer had her big pop moment with 1977’s “You Light Up My Life,” but Saturday and Sunday’s Suncoast shows are titled “Swing This” after a 2013 album of standards from her dad’s heyday. Tickets are $17.50 to $44 for the 8:30 p.m. shows; call 800-745-3000.

Jeff Dunham

The rodeo will be clearing town by Sunday night, but ’tis still the season for “Jingle Bombs” when Jeff Dunham and Achmed the Dead Terrorist return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I don’t alter the entire show, but there’s a little holiday flavor and flair,” Dunham explained a couple of Decembers ago. Tickets are $49.50 to $89.50 for the 7:30 p.m. show. Call 888-929-7849.