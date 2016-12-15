This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

LeAnn Rimes

Some fans of LeAnn Rimes have been on board since she was the little kid with the big voice, the Grace Vanderwaal of 1991. Catching up to the 34-year-old and her “Today Is Christmas” tour now is like having your own grown children home for the holidays. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Orleans. Tickets are $43.55 to $76.25; call 800-745-3000.

Peter White, Rick Braun and Euge Groove

It’s that time of year when shopping, school pageants and fortifying for the in-law invasion need to be balanced by a deep breath and the elegant guitar of Peter White, the fireplace-cozy trumpet of Rick Braun and the smooth saxophone of Euge Groove. You get all three in one big Christmas package at 8 p.m. Saturday at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $52.87 to $97.56; call 702-692-7777.

Tony Orlando’s Christmas Show

Las Vegas has a short history compared with some cities, so Tony Orlando’s 40-plus years of performing here make his Christmas show — which comes complete with a living room set and a sincere message — even more of an institution. He’s back at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the South Point. Tickets are $45 to $55; call 702-797-8055.

Society of Seven

“Mele Kalikimaka!” The veteran Hawaiian showband Society of Seven isn’t spotted as much in these parts now that they no longer work year-round on the Strip. So a Suncoast reunion Friday and Saturday is a chance to catch up on more than just the Christmas tunes they add to the season. Tickets are $38 to $60 for the 8:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday. Call 800-745-3000.

‘Christmas Crooner’

Yes, it gets confusing on a weekend with so many Christmas crooners in town. But this one is the name of a 3 p.m. Sunday benefit for Foster Change, paying tribute to the baritones you hear on all the best Christmas records, from Bing Crosby to Andy Williams. Marc D. Donovan of “Million Dollar Quartet” helms the affair at the Westgate Las Vegas, with Swing City Dolls, Jimmy Hopper, Graham Fenton and other guests singing with the 13-piece Smokin’ Joe Escriba Big Band. Tickets are $34.75 to $64.75; call 800-222-5361.