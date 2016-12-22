This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Clint Holmes

The presents are unwrapped, the turkey’s in Tupperware and your visitors are ready to hit the Strip. But it’s still Christmas for a few more hours, and the always-energetic Clint Holmes is at the Palazzo to give you two more shots of a holiday-infused twist on his year-round showcase, “Between the Lines,” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $42.65 to $75.35. Call 702-414-9000.

‘ ’Twas the Knight’

Kids in some cities see snow for Christmas. Kids in Las Vegas eat Cornish hens with their fingers and watch evil wizards hurl fireballs. “Tournament of Kings,” a perennial rite of passage for Las Vegas youngsters, wraps up its second holiday-accented “ ’Twas the Knight” with shows at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Excalibur. Tickets are $78.96 to $84.47; call 702-597-7600.

Jerry Seinfeld

If a year’s end celebrates tradition and longevity, Jerry Seinfeld offers both in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where he’s done stand-up every year since it opened in 2003. Recent sets found the 62-year-old grumpier and more malcontent, but at least Las Vegans watched him age into the role. See him at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 888-929-7849.

Lionel Richie

Big-name residencies are the Strip’s new big thing, and a 67-year-old master showman reminded the youngsters how it’s done when “All the Hits” debuted in May. Before he goes out on tour next year, Richie returns to the Axis at Planet Hollywood at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday (and Dec. 30). Tickets are $69 to $329; call 800-745-3000.

Elton John

Elton John has launched a contest offering young filmmakers a chance to create videos for “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.” Assuming he hasn’t changed the “Million Dollar Piano” setlist, those seeking inspiration can hear the songs almost in that order (with “Levon” in there somewhere) when the rock icon returns at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 888-929-7849.