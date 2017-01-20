This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Jay Mohr

Anyone who dives into the ocean of podcasts can find out what Jay Mohr thinks of our current state of affairs. And Super Bowl betting advice? Well, there’s “Jay Mohr Sports” on Fox Sports Radio. But if you want to find out what Christopher Walken thinks about all this stuff? Then maybe you’d best see Mohr live at the South Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-797-8055.

Mickey Dolenz

The Monkees’ 50th anniversary included a Southern Nevada stop last fall. But Mickey Dolenz goes beyond the Pre-Fab Four on his own. Once he explains “Johnny B. Goode” was his audition song for “The Monkees” TV show, “the audience is right there with you,” he says. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget, $20.71 to $107.91 (866-946-5336).

Chubby Checker

If you missed 75-year-old rock pioneer Chubby Checker last November, he twists his way out to the suburbs to step you through “The Fly,” “The Hucklebuck” and “Pony Time.” Let’s just say you should “Dance the Mess Around” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom at Rampart Casino. Tickets are $15; call 702-507-5900.

The 5th Dimension with Florence LaRue

Las Vegas is neutral ground, friendly to all factions of Yes, Styx and the Guess Who. And now? Two ways to leap into The 5th Dimension. Jumping ahead of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. on Feb. 11 and 12, Team Florence (LaRue) fronts the current version of the official group at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery. Tickets are $31.56 to $35.92; call 800-745-3000.

Sheena Easton

Sure, it’s the chance to hear “Morning Train (Nine to Five)” and “For Your Eyes Only” that draws the uninitiated into a Sheena Easton show. But what keeps them coming back? The Scottish singer’s salty wit and willingness to pepper the songs with fun stories from her life. See her at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Suncoast. Tickets are $27 to $49; call 800-745-3000.