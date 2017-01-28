This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps are the Washington, D.C., troupe that’s become a Beltway institution with its political song parodies and sketch comedy for the NPR crowd. The new administration should keep the singer-comedians busy writing new material every minute they aren’t on stage at the South Point, where they perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-797-8055.

Elvis celebrations

Elvis Presley’s birthday was Jan. 8, but maybe Vegas didn’t want to celebrate during CES. For whatever reason, the Cannery’s annual fan gathering, “A Celebration of the King’s Life,” is at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, again with Johnny Fortune and the Stamps Quartet. Tickets are $21.75; call 800-745-3000. The Orleans offers the rival “One Night With the King” at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a trio of Elvi in Victor Trevino Jr., Ben Thompson and Ted Torres. Tickets are $21.75 to $43.55; call 800-745-3000.

Timothy B. Schmit

For some reason, January has been Eagles month in Las Vegas. First Don Felder and then Joe Walsh showed up in separate bookings. Now it’s time for bassist Timothy B. Schmit, who voiced “I Can’t Tell You Why,” to bring his Poco, Eagles and solo songs to Aliante Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $32.16 to $53.96; call 702-692-7777.

Chris Botti

Getting too early a start on New Year’s Eve? Risky. Jumping the gun on Valentine’s Day? Never a bad thing. Chris Botti’s romantic trumpet has become a surefire mood-setter since he parlayed his exposure in Sting’s band into a series of candlelight takes on the standards. Hold hands at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $42.51 to $86.11; call 800-745-3000.

Ace Frehley

Hope you’ve been working out enough to pump your fist and keep that lighter finger flickin’ for several hours. Former Kiss guitarist and spaceman Ace Frehley tops a bill that includes Lita Ford — who sings “Wild Thing” on Frehley’s covers album “Origins, Vol. 1” — and Enuff Z’nuff, the only hair-metal band with a guy named Chip. See them all at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $60; call 702-862-2695.