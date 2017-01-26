Willie Nelson cancels weekend shows at The Venetian

Willie Nelson’s Las Vegas return has been cut short by two shows, with illness cited as the reason for canceling Saturday and Sunday, the first two nights of a planned five-show run at The Venetian.

Promoters say the schedule is still on track for shows Feb. 1, 3 and 4 by the country legend, who turns 84 on April 29.

The cancellation announcement encourages ticket-holders to check for availability at the three remaining shows but does not say to hold on to their Saturday and Sunday tickets for a rescheduled date. Instead, credit card purchases will be automatically refunded, and other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Nelson once was a Caesars Palace regular but has been a more infrequent visitor in recent years. He was part of the opening-night festivities for The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in 2012 and returned for a 2013 concert there.