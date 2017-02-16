‘American Horror Story’ creator says next season will be about election

LOS ANGELES — Prolific producer Ryan Murphy appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday night and revealed the subject matter of next season’s “American Horror Story” — politics.

The show creator best known for pop phenomenon “Glee” and TV thriller “American Horror Story” said the next chapter of the horror saga will revolve around this past year’s race for the White House.

“I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election,” Murphy revealed.

He also noted that the show’s fourth season “Freak Show” was his least favorite, “Because it was so hard” for him to make.

The next installment premieres on FX after Labor Day.

Reviewjournal.com contributed to this report.