Disney cancels ‘Boy Meets World’ spinoff ‘Girl Meets World’ after 3 seasons

LOS ANGELES — “Girl Meets World” has been canceled after three seasons.

The Disney Channel series, which is a spinoff of the hugely popular ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” starred original cast members Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel.

News of the cancellation was announced on the Twitter account for the “Girl Meets World” writers room Wednesday night with the tweet, “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes.”

It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

Following the tweet, Disney confirmed the cancellation, releasing this statement: “Disney Channel will present the series finale of ‘Girl Meets World’ on Friday, January 20. In the episode, ‘Girl Meets Goodbye,’ the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision. We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

Though the show will not return for Season 4, “Girl Meets World” will continue to air around the world. The first three seasons will also continue to be presented on Disney Channel’s digital platforms, the Disney Channel app and Disney Channel VOD.

Over the holidays, there was much speculation over the fate of the show, as the writers room tweeted cryptic messages, writing that the show’s future was uncertain, and cast members re-tweeted those messages, adding weight to the potential cancellation. When the Season 3 finale wrapped shooting, much of the cast and crew posted farewell messages, as well.

“Girl Meets World” debuted in June 2014, garnering much chatter from nostalgic generations of fans who watched “Boy Meets World.” The show follows the lives of the now adult couple Cory (Savage) and Topanga (Fishel), as they raise their kids Riley (Blanchard) and Auggie (August Maturo) in New York City.

Aside from bringing back original “Boy Meets World” stars — and many original guests, resulting in buzzy TV reunions — the show served as a launching pad for two new stars, Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter. Both actresses have also starred in their own Disney Channel Original Movies, have created music and have attracted large fan-bases, like much past Mouse House talent.

During its run, “Girl Meets World” has been nominated for two Creative Arts Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Children’s Program.”

Currently in the midst of Season 3, “Girl Meets World” is set to wrap the season on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. ET.