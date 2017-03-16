Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Ballers’ on HBO looking for extras for Las Vegas shoot

Are you a baller? Would you like to play one on TV?

HBO’s “Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson, is looking for paid background extras for its upcoming Las Vegas episode that’s scheduled to film March 20 to 25.

The series is seeking athletes, upscale gamblers, pool party types and real hotel staff.

The open casting call is taking place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Red Label Bar and Lounge, 332 W. Sahara Ave.

Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old, are asked to arrive in their best party attire, well-groomed, with hair and makeup ready.

Pay is $100 for eight hours’ work, plus any overtime. There are spots available for Screen Actors Guild members as well.

For more information, complete a profile on www.MarinellaHumeCasting.com.