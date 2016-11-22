Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December — VIDEO

Out of all the new Netflix offerings for December, a whopping 29 of them are Netflix Originals. One of the new offerings, is the timely movie, “Barry,” about Barack Obama’s journey to the presidency.
Other movies coming to the streaming service include the family favorites “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,” “The Little Rascals” and the second season of “Fuller House.” The one big blockbuster on the list is “Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.”
Here’s what you can watch in December:
Dec. 1
Always (1989)
Angels in the Snow (2015)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beyond Bollywood (2014)
Black Snake Moan (2007)
Chill with Bob Ross: Collection (1990)
Compulsion (1959)
D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)
David Blaine: Street Magic (1997)
Dreamland (2010)
For the Love of Spock (2016)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 2 (2015)
Glory Daze: The Life and Time of Michael Alig (2016)
Harry and the Hendersons (1987)
Hitler: A Career (1977)
Holiday Engagement (2011)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
House of Wax (2006)
Hannibal (2001)
Merli: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Merry Kissmas (2015)
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)
Picture Perfect (1997)
Rainbow Time (2016)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
Swept Under (2016)
Switchback (1997)
The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
The Crucible (1996)
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Rock (1996)
The Spirit of Christmas (2015)
Toys (1992)
Uncle Nick (2015)
Waking Life (2001)
Way of the Dragon (1972)
We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)
White Girl (2016)
Wildflower (2016)
Zero Point (2014)
Dec. 2
Fauda: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip Hop Evolution: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pacific Heat: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 3
Lost & Found Music Studios: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 5
Mad (2016)
The Good Neighbor (2016)
Dec. 6
Blue Jay
Homeland (Iraq Year Zero): Season 1
Reggie Watts: Spatial—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil Dolls (2016)
The Model (2016)
Dec. 7
The Cuba Libre Story: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 9
Captive: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cirque du Soleil Junior - Luna Petunia: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Four Seasons in Havana: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: Masters of Florence: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spectral—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Rabbit Project: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 10
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Phantom of the Theater (2016)
Dec. 11
Breaking a Monster (2016)
Dec. 12
Ricardo O’Farrill: Christmas Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 13
Colony: Season 1
Killswitch (2016)
I Am Not a Serial Killer (2016)
Nobel: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 14
Versailles: Season 1 (2015)
Dec. 16
Barry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Call Me Francis: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crazyhead: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Second Chance: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rats (2016)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 4 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 19
Miss Stevens (2016)
Dec. 20
Disorder (2015)
Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6 (2016)
Ten Percent: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 23
Travelers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 25
Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (2016)
When Hari Got Married (2013)
Dec. 27
Ajin: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Cameron: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dec. 28
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5 (2016)
Dec. 29
The Hollywood Shorties (2016)
Dec. 30
The Eighties: Season 1 (2016)
Dec. 31
Big in Bollywood (2011)