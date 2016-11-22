Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December — VIDEO

Out of all the new Netflix offerings for December, a whopping 29 of them are Netflix Originals. One of the new offerings, is the timely movie, “Barry,” about Barack Obama’s journey to the presidency.

Other movies coming to the streaming service include the family favorites “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,” “The Little Rascals” and the second season of “Fuller House.” The one big blockbuster on the list is “Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.”

Here’s what you can watch in December:

Dec. 1

Always (1989)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beyond Bollywood (2014)

Black Snake Moan (2007)

Chill with Bob Ross: Collection (1990)

Compulsion (1959)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

David Blaine: Street Magic (1997)

Dreamland (2010)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 2 (2015)

Glory Daze: The Life and Time of Michael Alig (2016)

Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Hitler: A Career (1977)

Holiday Engagement (2011)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

House of Wax (2006)

Hannibal (2001)

Merli: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Kissmas (2015)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Swept Under (2016)

Switchback (1997)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Crucible (1996)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Rock (1996)

The Spirit of Christmas (2015)

Toys (1992)

Uncle Nick (2015)

Waking Life (2001)

Way of the Dragon (1972)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

White Girl (2016)

Wildflower (2016)

Zero Point (2014)

Dec. 2

Fauda: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip Hop Evolution: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pacific Heat: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 3

Lost & Found Music Studios: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 5

Mad (2016)

The Good Neighbor (2016)

Dec. 6

Blue Jay

Homeland (Iraq Year Zero): Season 1

Reggie Watts: Spatial—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil Dolls (2016)

The Model (2016)

Dec. 7

The Cuba Libre Story: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 9

Captive: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cirque du Soleil Junior - Luna Petunia: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four Seasons in Havana: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: Masters of Florence: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spectral—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Rabbit Project: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 10

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Phantom of the Theater (2016)

Dec. 11

Breaking a Monster (2016)

Dec. 12

Ricardo O’Farrill: Christmas Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 13

Colony: Season 1

Killswitch (2016)

I Am Not a Serial Killer (2016)

Nobel: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 14

Versailles: Season 1 (2015)

Dec. 16

Barry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Call Me Francis: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crazyhead: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Second Chance: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rats (2016)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 4 —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 19

Miss Stevens (2016)

Dec. 20

Disorder (2015)

Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6 (2016)

Ten Percent: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 23

Travelers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 25

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (2016)

When Hari Got Married (2013)

Dec. 27

Ajin: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Cameron: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dec. 28

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5 (2016)

Dec. 29

The Hollywood Shorties (2016)

Dec. 30

The Eighties: Season 1 (2016)

Dec. 31

Big in Bollywood (2011)