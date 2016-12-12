Hosts of HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ split up; show will continue

LOS ANGELES — Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” have announced their separation after seven years of marriage in a joint statement.

The duo — who have two young children — also stated they will continue with their popular home-improvement series.

The announcement comes following a domestic altercation last spring in which the police were called.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the El Moussas told People. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The altercation in question happened in May, after police responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at the El Moussa’s home in Orange County, Calif., according to TMZ. Local law enforcement stated that 11 deputies and a helicopter arrived at the scene, where Tarek claimed he only intended to “blow off some steam” and possessed no threat to himself or others.

Police then entered the couple’s home, where they seized “5 guns, including an AR-15.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” the El Moussas elaborated.

“Flip of Flop,” which debuted in 2013, just began its seventh season.