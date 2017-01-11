How to audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Las Vegas

Calling all magicians, jugglers, acrobats and silent comedians with tape on their faces: “America’s Got Talent” is hosting open auditions Jan. 19 at Bally’s.

Auditions for the upcoming 12th season will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and performers may start lining up at 6 a.m.

Entertainers of any age with any talent are invited to attend. Anyone younger than 18 is asked to bring a parent or legal guardian. If your act involves animals, you’ll need a copy of their vaccination records from their veterinarian. And everyone attending must bring photo identification.

Also, during this round of auditions, fire, swords and other sharp objects are not permitted, and there will be no rigging for aerial acts. So if your talent involves juggling flaming swords on a trapeze, you should probably just bring a DVD.

For more information, and to fill out the necessary paperwork, click here.

