Nevada puppy will compete in 2017 Puppy Bowl

The NFL regular season is over. Which means the biggest game of the year is almost here — Puppy Bowl.

The annual sporting event on Animal Planet, which aims to raise awareness for pet adoption, offers an alternative for those who are not fans of the Super Bowl, which airs the same day, Feb. 5.

Puppies playing for Team Fluff and Team Ruff will be available at their shelter for adoption the day after Puppy Bowl airs.

Like last year, a Nevada pup is joining this year’s lineup.

Peanut/Animal Planet

Peanut, a 19-week-old Brussels Griffon mix is making her small screen debut playing for Team Fluff. She’ll compete with 38 other puppies for the title of “MVP” (Most Valuable Puppy) before returning to the Nevada SPCA where she will hopefully be adopted.

Other notable pups to cheer for include Wesley, a Shepherd mix. At 21 weeks, the Team Ruff competitor is the oldest puppy.

Wesley/Animal Planet

Lucky from Tennessee is Puppy Bowl’s only 3-legged dog. She’ll be playing for Team Fluff.

Lucky/Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Find her on Twitter @jannainprogress