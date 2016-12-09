Obama to appear on ‘The Daily Show’ on Monday

LOS ANGELES — President Barack Obama will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” Monday, Dec. 12, Comedy Central announced. The episode will be simulcast across Comedy Central and fellow Viacom networks MTV and BET.

The guest spot will be Obama’s first appearance on “The Daily Show” since Trevor Noah took over as host last year. It will be his last time on the late-night talker as president, with Obama set to leave office in January.

Monday’s segment will be Obama’s first interview on a late-night talk show since the November presidential election. The interview is set to take place at the White House.

Obama has appeared on “The Daily Show” as a guest seven times — the last in July 2015, one month before Jon Stewart departed as host of the series. That episode drew 1.514 million total viewers.

The most recent week of original episodes of “The Daily Show” averaged 530,000 total viewers. Although the show’s ratings have lagged since Stewart’s departure, Noah has gained increased attention since the election for segments such as his recent interview with right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren. The show also has seen its multiplatform streams increase 180 percent from a year ago.

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.