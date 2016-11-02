Parents tell kids they ate their Halloween candy for Jimmy Kimmel

LOS ANGELES — It never gets old.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel invited parents to tell their kids they ate all of their Halloween candy — and film their reactions.

It’s the sixth year that the prank has run, and this year Kimmel even recorded his own 2-year-old daughter Jane’s response.

Check out her reaction below.

I tried the Halloween candy prank on my two year old daughter & failed... pic.twitter.com/oa1d6gfeZ9 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 2, 2016 nbsp; nbsp;

Thankfully, Jane didn’t respond as dramatically as some other kids, whose reactions were compiled for Tuesday’s show.

One father (whose voice is coincidentally similar to Kimmel’s) is particularly cruel, telling to look into her empty candy bucket twice.

The hopeful little girl thinks the candy miraculously reappears, but her dad crushes her dreams, saying, “All gone!”

Another kid was too YouTube-savvy for the trick.

You can watch all of the children’s reactions in the video below. (Warning: You may want to turn your volume down before playing the clip.)