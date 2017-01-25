Snickers to air first live commercial in Super Bowl history this year

For the first time in Super Bowl history, you’ll be able to watch a live commercial.

According to CNN Money, a Snickers ad will air during Super Bowl LI on February 5, and will feature “Star Wars” actor Adam Driver.

The spot will appear during the first commercial break in the third quarter and is expected to be 30 seconds. Snickers will also live stream from the set of the commercial for 36 hours, from 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 2, until midnight Feb. 3.

Hints from Snickers regarding the commercial’s premise have been limited to four teaser videos posted on YouTube. It appears that the commercial will contain a western theme, a showdown, a dead cowboy and stunt horses.

This is the sixth Super Bowl to feature a Snickers commercial.

