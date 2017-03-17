Posted 

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_stb-02455rlc_rgb_8191858.jpg
Chris Pine, who played Capt. Kirk in "Star Trek Beyond," will host one of "Saturday Night Live's" episodes that will be broadcast live across nation this spring. (Paramount Pictures)

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_snl_weekend_update_8191858.jpg
Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che appear during Weekend Update segment of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. "Saturday Night Live" will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday, March 16. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_aol-build-speaker-ser_davi_8191858.jpg
Melissa McCarthy will host one of "Saturday Night Live's" episodes that will be broadcast live across nation this spring. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_14674277_1_8191858.jpg
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live."

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_aptopix-74th-annual-g_syme_8191858.jpg
Jimmy Fallon will host one of "Saturday Night Live's" episodes that will be broadcast live across nation this spring. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

‘SNL’ is going live nationwide this spring

8191858_web1_ballers-2_8191858.jpg
Dwayne Johnson, star of HBO's "Ballers," will host the season finale of "Saturday Night Lives," one of several episodes that will be broadcast live across nation this spring. (Jeff Daly/courtesy of HBO)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — After 42 seasons, “Saturday Night Live” is trying something new: airing live to everybody.

For the first time, “SNL” will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired “live from New York,” but on tape delay.

The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, May 13 and May 20. Each show will air at 11:30 p.m. (Eastern), 10:30 p.m. (Central), 9:30 p.m. (Mountain) and 8:30 p.m. (Pacific). In the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the show will repeat at 11:30 p.m.

Hosts for these editions will be, respectively, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and, for the season finale, Dwayne Johnson.

 