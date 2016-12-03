Posted 

Watch ‘Hairspray Live!’ and the ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ this week

Shahadi Wright Joseph as Little Inez, Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin, Dove Cameron as Amber Von Tussle, Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad, Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton, Ephraim Skyes as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Derek Hough as Corny Collins in Hairspray Live! (Photo by: Maddie Baillio/NBC)

HAIRSPRAY LIVE! -- Season: 2016 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad, Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad -- (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC)

By CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

‘Hairspray Live!’

Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short and Derek Hough star in the musical “Hairspray Live!” (8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC).

‘Mariah’s World’

Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey stars in the eight-part “docu-series” “Mariah’s World” (9 p.m. Sunday), which follows the singer as she prepares for her first world tour in more than a decade.

‘Shut Eye’

Hulu finally accepts the binge model by releasing the entire first season of “Shut Eye” (Wednesday), starring Jeffrey Donovan as a fortune-telling scammer who develops real powers.

‘Pacific Heat’

The animated, “Archer”-esque series “Pacific Heat” (Friday, Netflix) follows undercover cops working the Gold Coast of Australia.

‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd will perform during “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” (10 p.m. Monday, CBS), which heads to Paris for the first time.

 