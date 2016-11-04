This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

Colbert special

Need a dose of laughter on election night? Check out the special “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” (11 p.m. Tuesday, Showtime).

‘SNL Election Special’

Before you head to the polls, “Saturday Night Live” will rerun some of its recent political sketches in “The 2016 SNL Election Special” (10 p.m. Monday, NBC).

‘Martha & Snoop’

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will invite celebrity friends to indulge in cocktails and cooking each week in the new series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (10 p.m. Monday, VH1).

‘The Crown’

“The Crown: Season 1” (Friday, Netflix) follows the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), including her wedding to Philip Mountbatten (Matt Smith).

‘The Night Manager’

A luxury hotel manager (Tom Hiddleston) is recruited to investigate an arms dealer (Hugh Laurie) in the six-part miniseries “The Night Manager” (Saturday, Amazon), based on the John le Carre novel.