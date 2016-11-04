Posted 

This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing tonight, Monday July 25, 2016 with guests John Stewart and Zoe Saldana in New York. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2016CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing live, Wednesday July 27, 2016 in New York. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2016CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Colbert special

Need a dose of laughter on election night? Check out the special “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” (11 p.m. Tuesday, Showtime).

‘SNL Election Special’

Before you head to the polls, “Saturday Night Live” will rerun some of its recent political sketches in “The 2016 SNL Election Special” (10 p.m. Monday, NBC).

 

‘Martha & Snoop’

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will invite celebrity friends to indulge in cocktails and cooking each week in the new series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (10 p.m. Monday, VH1).

‘The Crown’

“The Crown: Season 1” (Friday, Netflix) follows the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), including her wedding to Philip Mountbatten (Matt Smith).

‘The Night Manager’

A luxury hotel manager (Tom Hiddleston) is recruited to investigate an arms dealer (Hugh Laurie) in the six-part miniseries “The Night Manager” (Saturday, Amazon), based on the John le Carre novel.

 