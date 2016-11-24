This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Gilmore Girls’

Head back to Stars Hollow with Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the four-part event “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” (Friday, Netflix).

‘Sister Wives’

Las Vegas’ favorite polygamists, the Brown family, are back in a new season of “Sister Wives” (8 p.m. Sunday, TLC).

‘Loving’

In 1958, interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga) marry, then have to fight for the right to live as a family under Virginia law, in the fact-based “Loving,” in theaters Friday.

Soul Train Awards

Erykah Badu hosts Soul Train Awards 2016 (8 p.m. Sunday, BET), featuring performances by Bobby Brown, Dru Hill and Doug E. Fresh, which was taped Nov. 6 at Orleans Arena.

‘Outlaws and Angels’

A gang of bank robbers (led by Chad Michael Murray) takes a family hostage in the Western “Outlaws and Angels” (Wednesday, Amazon), directed by Vegas native JT Mollner.