This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Riverdale’

Archie, Betty and Veronica, Jughead and other Archie Comics characters populate the mysterious “Riverdale” (9 p.m. Thursday, The CW), which looks like a cross between “Dawson’s Creek” and “Twin Peaks.”

‘Frontier’

Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) stars in “Frontier” (Friday, Netflix), a drama set amid the violence of the fur trade in 1700s Canada.

‘Suits’

“Suits” (10 p.m. Wednesday, USA) returns as Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Louis (Rick Hoffman) try to keep the firm afloat after the resignation of their mentor, Jessica (Gina Torres).

‘The Path’

Eddie (Aaron Paul) struggles with a new life while his wife, Sarah (Michelle Monaghan), stands beside Cal (Hugh Dancy) atop the Meyerist Movement, in the premiere of “The Path: Season 2” (Wednesday, Hulu).

‘Mercy Street’

Dr. Foster (Josh Radnor), Nurse Mary (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the rest of the Mansion House staff return for the second season of the Civil War drama “Mercy Street” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS).