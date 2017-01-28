This week’s 5 shows to watch

‘Counting Cars’

Danny Koker and the gang at Count’s Kustoms return with a batch of new episodes of “Counting Cars” (9 p.m. Saturday, History).

‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’

Christina Ricci stars as Jazz Age icon Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in the drama “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Friday, Amazon).

‘Powerless’

Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) begins working for Wayne Security in “Powerless” (8:30 p.m., Thursday, NBC), an office-based comedy set in the world of DC Comics.

‘Superior Donuts’

Judd Hirsch stars as the cranky owner of a doughnut shop in the comedy “Superior Donuts” (8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS), costarring Katey Sagal, David Koechner and Maz Jobrani.

‘Training Day’

An idealistic police officer (Justin Cornwell) goes undercover and partners with a shady detective (Bill Paxton) in the update of “Training Day” (10 p.m. Thursday, CBS).