Upcoming events: ‘Run Away With Cirque du Soleil,’ L.V. Restaurant Week, Silver State Chili Cook-Off

The 16th Annual “Run Away With Cirque du Soleil” 5K run and 1-mile fun walk returns to Springs Preserve on Saturday, March 11, transforming the venue into an interactive, one-of-a-kind Cirque experience perfect for the entire family.

The first 1,200 participants to sign up receive a free Cirque T-shirt upon arrival. Guests will have an opportunity to mingle with Cirque artists in costume. This year, they also will be encouraged to show off their spirit by dressing up in Cirque-inspired outfits at the event for prizes.

* Three Square food bank’s Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns for its 11th annual event from June 19-30. Restaurants across Southern Nevada develop prix-fixe menus over the 12-day event with a portion of the meal’s cost donated to Three Square.

About two weeks before Las Vegas Restaurant Week begins, the mobile-friendly website HelpOutDineOutLV.org will launch, providing a list of participating restaurants, prix-fixe menus and directions on how to make reservations.

In 2016, Las Vegas Restaurant Week saw record-breaking numbers. The 12-day event welcomed participation from more than 170 restaurants and raised nearly $185,000 to feed hungry people in Southern Nevada.

* And the 5th Annual Silver State Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, March 18, in Pahrump, an hour west of Las Vegas and an hour east of Death Valley.