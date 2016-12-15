This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘La La Land’

It’s been a virtual lock for a best picture Oscar nomination since it debuted in August at the Venice Film Festival. Now you can finally see “La La Land,” the musical tribute to Los Angeles starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, in theaters Friday.

‘America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular’

There’s a distinct Las Vegas flair to “America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular” (8 p.m. Monday, NBC), as its performers include Penn & Teller, Terry Fator, Mat Franco and Piff the Magic Dragon.

‘Tony Bennett Celebrates 90’

Talent ranging from Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble to Billy Joel and Elton John pays tribute to the legend in the special “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come” (9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).

‘The Man in the High Castle’

The resistance continues to fight against the Nazi and Japanese occupation of America in Season 2 of the alt-history drama, “The Man in the High Castle” (Friday, Amazon).

‘Barry’

A young Barack Obama (Devon Terrell) arrives in New York City in the fall of 1981 to begin his junior year at Columbia University in the drama “Barry” (Friday, Netflix).