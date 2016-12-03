6 things to buy for your fashion-forward friend

Finding an “on point” gift for your fashionable friends and loved ones can be more fraught than picking Choos or Loubous. Not to worry, stick with something chic and classic, and you’ll be en vogue.

SAVING GRACE: My Fashion Archive 1968-2016

This limited-edition clamshell box features two volumes of books detailing the work of Vogue’s longtime legendary Creative Director Grace Coddington — 816 pages of pure sartorial bliss. The perfect accessory for any coffee table. On sale Dec. 5. $425, phaidon.com.

PEACE SMOKING SLIPPER

Take the first step toward making the world a more more tranquil place by offering these lovely velvet and leather loafers. A dove on one and a heart on the other, both made of sequins, beads and stones, soothe the soul, and the soles. $275, Tory Burch, Forum Shops at Caesars.

RENDEZVOUS MOBILE NOTIFICATION BRACELET

An elegant way to stay connected without sacrificing style. Made with genuine tourmaline (and available in other gemstones), this bauble ups the jewelry ante with vibration alerts and lights for notifications, while also monitoring activity. Also available as a ring. $265, ringly.com.

FAUX FUR EYE MASK

Dahlink, do me a favor won’t you? Get this fabulously luxurious, vegan leather trimmed sleep-mask for that certain someone who has absolutely everything. Divine! Extra credit for including a Balthazar of bubbly. $35, neimanmarcus.com

ON A ROLL

Talk about a charmed life. The Only in Las Vegas 14K gold charms boast 14 diamonds, are sold exclusively in Sin City and can be slipped onto a necklace or bracelet with ease. Feeling lucky? $770 each, Pandora stores, Las Vegas. Also available in sterling silver with cubic zirconia, $40 each, pandora.com.

M·A·C NUTCRACKER SWEET LIPGLOSS SET

What always fits, flatters and looks fabulous on absolutely everyone? Nude lip gloss! Can anyone ever have enough? Of course not! Four gorgeously subtle shades to give lips a glam gleam. $35, MAC department store counters.