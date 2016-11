Each Saturday morning car enthusiasts convene at SPEEDVEGAS to share their passion for exotic, muscle and vintage autos at the Cars and Coffee event.

The pop-up event brings local residents and tourists together at the track at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South to celebrate and showcase their rides.

The free event is open from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., when the driving experience track, located opens to the public.