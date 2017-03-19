Posted 

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_285_8178490.jpgBuy Photo
With binoculars raised, onlookers watch birds during a guided walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_248_8178490.jpg
Birds sit in water during a bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_264_8178490.jpg
Bird watchers listen to Doug Chang, right, president of the Red Rock Audubon society, as he leads a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_273_8178490.jpg
The Stratosphere peaks out above grass at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_276_8178490.jpg
Birds sit and stand in water during a bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_289_8178490.jpg
Diane Monico wears a hat adorned with pins during a bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_290_8178490.jpg
Doug Chang, left, president of the Red Rock Audubon society, leads a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_295_8178490.jpg
Doug Chang, center, president of the Red Rock Audubon society, leads a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_299_8178490.jpg
A northern mockingbird sits on top of a tree at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_302_8178490.jpg
David Walker, center, takes a photograph during a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. Walker is a high school teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_birdday_031817bl_308_8178490.jpg
Doug Chang, center, president of the Red Rock Audubon Society, leads a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Binoculars in hand, bird watchers enjoy special day at Wetlands Park

8178490_web1_fishroundup_031717bl_244_8178490.jpg
Doug Chang, center, president of the Red Rock Audubon Society, leads a guided bird watching walk at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on International Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Just after sunrise Saturday, bird enthusiasts gathered to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day by wandering through Clark County Wetlands Park, hoping to catch a glimpse of birds passing through.

Crystal Alura Jackson, a program specialist at the park, said around 600 schools, parks, zoos and museums in the Americas create events to celebrate the day, which is the main program of Environment for the Americas.

This year’s theme was “Stopover Sites: Helping Birds Along the Way.”

“For Southern Nevada that’s quite important,” Jackson said.“Water is scarce here, so it’s important to have a habitat for migratory birds that keep going and for those that rest here and nest.”

Wetlands Park is a major stopover site for hundreds of species of birds traveling the north-south Pacific Flyway that extends from Alaska to Patagonia, organizers said.

Jackson said the approximately 30 people participating in the morning’s two-hour walk through the nature preserve were likely to be “die-hard enthusiasts.”

Birds trilled in the cool morning air as David Walker shot a photo of a black phoebe.

Walker, whose wife Jody works at the Wetlands Park, became interested in bird watching through her work about two years ago.

“For me, it’s more about photography,” said Walker, who posts wildlife photos on his blog, naturallyvegas.com.

The hobby began when his wife gave him a book, which is a bucket list of birds. “My goal is to take a good picture of a male and a female,” Walker said.

The group’s largest bird sighting was just above the preserve’s Big Bridge as guide Doug Chang pointed out cinnamon teal and blue-winged teal ducks and a great-tailed grackle.

Chang, who is president of the Red Rock Audubon Society, said he became involved in wildlife after retiring from Proctor & Gamble and moving to Las Vegas five years ago.

“Bird-watching is just something that requires some studying, and for people to get out in nature,” Chang said. “Both of those are things that I like to do.”

He’s taken many trips and read many books and articles about birds, but he said the bulk of his knowledge has come from being wrong.

“You go out and say, ‘Oh, that’s a duck!’ And it’s really not a duck, and somebody corrects you,” Chang said, laughing.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 