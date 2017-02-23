Breathtaking sights around the world you can see for free

The world’s hottest vacation destinations don’t always come with high price tags. On the contrary, tourists can find free feasts for the eyes all over the world — if they know where to look.

Whether you’re searching for exciting adventures overseas or free things to do across the U.S., we have the scoop on the world’s most breathtaking vistas. Here’s a list of no-cost vacation destinations you won’t want to miss.

1. United States National Parks

In honor of the National Park Service’s 100th birthday, there are free entrance days to many parks, including Grand Canyon National Park, Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Find the nationally designated fee-free dates on NPS.gov. However, keep an eye out for those hidden vacation expenses that will creep up on you, especially at Yosemite and Yellowstone.

2. The Getty Center

Perhaps one of the coolest and most affordable things to do in Los Angeles is visiting the Getty Center, where you’ll find spectacular art and architecture. Located atop a hill and offering gorgeous views of the city, the museum is open every day of the week except Monday. Admission is free, and parking costs $15 or $10 after 3 p.m.

3. Baltimore Museum of Art

General admission to the BMA is free, but some special exhibitions have entry fees. Don’t miss the Janet and Alan Wurtzburger Sculpture Garden and the Ryda and Robert H. Levi Sculpture Garden, located just outside the museum.

4. The Alamo

A must-see San Antonio destination, The Alamo is a monument to the pivotal battle of the Texas Revolution. Discover exhibits on the Revolution and take a tour of the battlefield.

5. U.S. Capitol Building

Stop by the U.S. Capitol, seat of the Senate and House of Representatives. The historic building has undergone numerous architectural changes since President George Washington set the first cornerstone in 1793, but it is still a sight worth beholding.

6. Canyon Road

Stroll through more than 100 galleries, boutiques and restaurants along Canyon Road. This half-mile-long historic district is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

7. Walkway on the Brooklyn Bridge

Go for a sunset stroll along the Brooklyn Bridge for beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline. The walk across the bridge is just over a mile long.

8. Niagara Falls Illumination

Head to Ontario, Canada, and walk along the parkway at night to see the majestic falls illuminated by a rainbow of light.

9. Kensington High Street Roof Gardens

Based on the Alhambra in Granada, Spain, this London site consists of three magnificent gardens. See a wide array of English plants and flowers and Mediterranean trees.

10. Golden Gate Bridge

Visit Battery Spencer for the best view of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, which is one of the most popular U.S. tourist attractions. You can also take in the city from this vantage point.

11. Mount Rushmore

See American presidents carved in stone at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D. Parking is just $10 for cars, RVs and motorcycles.

12. Gaylord Opryland Resort

Visit this spectacular hotel, located just a short walk from the Grand Ole Opry. One of the most lavish resorts in Nashville, it features nine acres of indoor gardens and waterfalls.

13. St. Peter’s Basilica

This iconic church in Vatican City is one of the holiest Catholic sites in the world. Visit to see breathtaking artwork, including Michelangelo’s Pieta.

14. Freedom Trail

This 2.5-mile trail in Boston will lead you past 16 historically significant sites and teach you about the rich history of the American Revolution.

15. Chicago’s Navy Pier

Don’t miss out on this Windy City must-see. A historic pier that has been transformed into an entertainment destination, Chicago’s Navy Pier sees nearly 9 million visitors annually. Some individual attractions have fees, but there’s no charge to walk the pier.

16. Monhegan Island

Absorb the one-of-a-kind view from the rocky cliffs of Maine’s Monhegan Island, a 1-square-mile island beloved for its wild beauty. Admission is free, but round-trip ferry service costs $36 per adult.

17. Notre Dame Cathedral

Admire the sculptures and stained glass windows of this famed Gothic cathedral, located in the fourth arrondissement of Paris.

18. View Over Kotor

Skip the popular path from Old Town, which costs 3 euros, and depart via the North Gate. Walk across two bridges and turn right to find the original — and free — path to the Castle of San Giovanni. According to Sarah Pavlovic, publisher of the Montenegro Pulse, this alternate path offers a much easier hike along with the same beautiful views of the Bay of Kotor.

19. San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

Cross the bridge, and climb the 241 steps to the top of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe — a must-see attraction in Spain’s Basque Country. When you reach the church, ring the bell three times and make a wish.

20. Piazzale Michelangelo

Discover a view of one of the world’s most beautiful cities — Florence, Italy — from Piazzale Michelangelo. The structure was designed in 1869 by architect Giuseppe Poggi.

21. Krakow’s Old Town

Wander the streets of Krakow’s Old Town in Poland to find Europe’s largest market square and countless historical houses, palaces and churches.

22. Garden of the Gods

Take in the towering sandstone formations at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colorado. TripAdvisor named this site the No. 1 park in the United States and the No. 2 park in the world in 2014.

23. Dois Irmaos

While most Rio de Janeiro visitors head to the statue of Christ the Redeemer, you can get a different but equally breathtaking view of the city by hiking the mountain of Dois Irmaos for free. The journey takes about two hours.

24. Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery

Climb the 400 steps to the Ten Thousand Buddhas Monastery in Hong Kong, where you’ll see nearly 13,000 statuettes of Buddha. Five hundred of them are life-sized.

25. Paris Skyline

Take in the Paris skyline gratis from the rooftop terraces of the Galeries Lafayette and Printemps department stores.

From GoBankingRates.com: Breathtaking sights from around the world you can see for free