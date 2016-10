Henderson resident Sharon Sharapan knows how to celebrate Halloween. Especially in an election year.

Besides the usual ghoulish sights (yes, there’s a creepy clown), she has adorned her home with election-themed decorations. There are Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton figurines and even a ballot box.

Better yet, she has 900 packages of candy for trick-or-treaters. Let’s hope that candy lasts until Election Day, which is Nov. 8.