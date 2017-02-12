Collectors club hosts Las Vegas swap meet celebrating all things Coca-Cola — PHOTOS

Fans of “The Real Thing” got a chance to peruse thousands of Coca-Cola-related collectibles during a Las Vegas swap meet sponsored by the Coca-Cola Collectors Club on Saturday.

The event, held at Palace Station, was part of the club’s 39th annual Great Get Together convention. The swap meet also gave the public an opportunity to a chance to learn more about the history of the soda brand, now in its 131st year.

Members of the club, a nonprofit organization not sponsored by the soft drink company, came from nine states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Japan, to take part in the two-day convention that began Friday, organizers said.