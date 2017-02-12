Posted 

Collectors club hosts Las Vegas swap meet celebrating all things Coca-Cola — PHOTOS

A display of Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Vintage Coca-Cola boxes at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Various Coca-Cola bottles on display at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rob Thomas of Bonita, Calif. drinks a Coke behind his display during the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A display of Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A display of Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A display of Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Vintage Coca-Cola boxes at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Stationin Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Various Coca-Cola bottles on display at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Tony Ortiz of Oxnard, Calif. buys a Coca-Cola purse from collectors Tom and Judy Trussell of Lakeside, Calif. during he 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th Annual ҇reat Get TogetherӠof the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A vintage Coca-Cola seltzer bottle at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A display of Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A deck of vintage Coca-Cola playing cards at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Coca-Cola memorabilia at the 39th annual "Great Get Together" of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rob Thomas of Bonita, Calif. drinks a Coke behind his display during the 39th annual “Great Get Together” of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans of “The Real Thing” got a chance to peruse thousands of Coca-Cola-related collectibles during a Las Vegas swap meet sponsored by the Coca-Cola Collectors Club on Saturday.

The event, held at Palace Station, was part of the club’s 39th annual Great Get Together convention. The swap meet also gave the public an opportunity to a chance to learn more about the history of the soda brand, now in its 131st year.

Members of the club, a nonprofit organization not sponsored by the soft drink company, came from nine states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Japan, to take part in the two-day convention that began Friday, organizers said.

 