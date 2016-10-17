Posted  Updated 

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials016-copy_7198146.jpg
Decoy Officer Carrillo waits for Officer Sean Malia of the Las Vegas Police Department to pull his dog Bear off his arm after the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials026_7198146.jpg
Aki, a K-9 for Southern Utah County, waits in the parking lot before competing at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials017-copy_7198146.jpg
Ringo, a K-9 for the Las Vegas Police Department, barks at Decoy Officer Carrillo during the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials009_7198146.jpg
Officer Jeff Perryman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms works his dog Ike during the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials018_7198146.jpg
Rick Vorce leashes his dog Ringo after completing a round at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials010_7198146.jpg
Ike waits for instructions next to decoy Officer Carrillo during the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials006_7198146.jpg
Members of UNLV's cheer team perform at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials007_7198146.jpg
Members of UNLV's cheer team perform at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials008_7198146.jpg
Officer Jeff Perryman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms works his dog Ike during the truck jump routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials011_7198146.jpg
Officer Christopher Walters of Chula Vista Police Department sets his dog Ares to start the truck jump routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials012_7198146.jpg
Officer Christopher Walters of Chula Vista Police Department walks his dog Ares after completing a round at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials013_7198146.jpg
Officer Mike Murphy of El Cajon Police Department sets his dog Raico off to the truck jump routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials014_7198146.jpg
Decoy Officer Carrillo waits for Officer Sean Malia of the Las Vegas Police Department to pull his dog Bear off his arm after the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials015_7198146.jpg
Decoy Officer Carrillo waits for Officer Sean Malia of the Las Vegas Police Department to pull his dog Bear off his arm after the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials016_7198146.jpg
Decoy Officer Carrillo waits for Officer Sean Malia of the Las Vegas Police Department to pull his dog Bear off his arm after the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials017_7198146.jpg
Ringo, a K-9 for the Las Vegas Police Department, barks at Decoy Officer Carrillo during the call off en route routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials019_7198146.jpg
Robert Caston, in the foreground, watches his dog Koa attack a decoy during the truck jump routine at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials020_7198146.jpg
The crowd at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials021_7198146.jpg
Officer Chad Reyes of the Unified Police of Salt Lake, Utah, pets his dog Dingo before they begin a round at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials022_7198146.jpg
The crowd at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials023_7198146.jpg
Decoy gear is seen at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials024_7198146.jpg
Officer Dane Stordahl leashes his dog Bunker next to decoy Officer Carrillo at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials025_7198146.jpg
Officer Chad Reyes of the Unified Police of Salt Lake, Utah brings his dog Dingo out after competing at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials002_7198146.jpg
Members of the California All Stars competitive cheer team wait before performing at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials027_7198146.jpg
Members of the California All Stars competitive cheer team perform at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials004_7198146.jpg
Members of the California All Stars competitive cheer team perform at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials003_7198146.jpg
Members of the California All Stars competitive cheer team enter the arena at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_k9trials005_7198146.jpg
Members of the California All Stars competitive cheer team wave to the crowd at the 26th annual K-9 trials on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

More than 40 police K-9 teams from across the United States competed over the weekend in the 26th annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials trials, put on by nonprofit Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9 organization and the Metropolitan Police Department.

During the public portion of the trials, held Sunday at the Orleans Arena, teams showcased obedience, tactical obedience and agility exercises, as well as suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios.

On Saturday, teams competed in a narcotics and explosives detection event that was not open to the public.

 