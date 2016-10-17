Competition goes to the (police) dogs in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

More than 40 police K-9 teams from across the United States competed over the weekend in the 26th annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials trials, put on by nonprofit Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9 organization and the Metropolitan Police Department.

During the public portion of the trials, held Sunday at the Orleans Arena, teams showcased obedience, tactical obedience and agility exercises, as well as suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios.

On Saturday, teams competed in a narcotics and explosives detection event that was not open to the public.