Posted Updated 

Conquering the word: ‘Samurai’ spelling yields championship at Nevada bee

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_008_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Nevada State Spelling Bee contest runner-up Aaron Mangio, 11, and winner Maia Marshall, 13, at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_009_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Maia Marshall, 13, after winning the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_007_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Maia Marshall, 13, after winning the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_006_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Maia Marshall, 13, after winning the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_005_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Aaron Mangio, 11, center, reacts after placing second place in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_002_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Maia Marshall, 13, right, goes up to spell two words correctly and win the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest against Aaron Mangio, 11, at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_001_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Aaron Mangio, 11, reacts after misspelling a word in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mangio finished in second place. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_022_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Joseph Caluya, 14, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_021_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Kyllian Thorne, 14, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_020_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
First and second place trophies during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_019_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Rachel Nebeker, 12, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_018_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Jillian Beilke, 13, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_017_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Kyllian Thorne, 14, center, waits for his turn in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_016_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Ryan Roberts, 12, after misspelling his word in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_015_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Graham Kolstrup, 11, after misspelling his word in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_014_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Graham Kolstrup, 11, after misspelling his word in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_013_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Ruby Jacobsen, 12, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_012_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Charlotte Thaler, 14, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_011_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Hyrum Horsley, 11, during the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8178451_web1_spellingbee_031817ev_010_8178451.jpgBuy Photo
Kyllian Thorne, 14, waves at a fellow contestant in the Nevada State Spelling Bee contest at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Thirteen-year-old Maia Marshall pumped her fists at her side and smiled out at her family as she heard the announcer say, “You are the Nevada State Spelling Bee Champion!”

With her correct spelling of “samurai,” Maia survived a tension-filled contest Saturday at Bishop Gorman High School and earned the right to compete in Washington, D.C.

The Nevada State Spelling Bee, open to elementary school students in grades 6 through 8, drew 34 students, the most in recent history, said the program’s director, Melinda Brown, who was also a judge.

Maia and Aarron Mangio, 11, both students at the Las Vegas Diocese’s St. Anne Catholic School, battled it out in the final round with a volley of words like “duenna,” “oregano,” and “mystique.”

Aarron, whose sister Alyssa won last year’s state bee, was knocked out after spelling “staccato” incorrectly.

It was an emotional moment, as Aarron’s knees buckled and he began sobbing while the judges played back the tape to ensure their initial assessment was correct (it was).

Maia then spelled “samurai” correctly to win.

 

Maia said she and Aarron are familiar competitors, recently competing in their diocese’s spelling bee. “We just tied, and they gave up on giving us words,” she said. “We were co-champions.”

Brown said Nevada’s bee system is a bit different those in other states, some of which have regional or county rounds.

“Some states, like California, are denser in population,” Brown said, “so it would be almost impossible to have a statewide bee.”

Brown said that while rural schools have struggled to support the bee in the past, recognition has improved in recent years.

“The counties that I do work with have gotten much better at getting the information out to the kids and putting higher priority on spelling and the bee,” she said.

On May 31 through June 1, Maia will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee contest in Washington, D.C. As a former resident of Syracuse, New York, Maia said she is excited for one particular aspect of the trip to D.C.

“I love Friendly’s (ice cream) and my mom told me if we go to Washington, I can have Friendly’s every day we’re there,” she said with a laugh.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter

 