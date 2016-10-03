Craft fairs, holiday bazaars greet fall with wide array of offerings

The first weekend in October signifies cooler temperatures and a fast approaching holiday season. It also means it is time for the Review-Journal’s annual list of craft bazaars and events.

For those interested in jump-starting their holiday shopping, while supporting nonprofit organizations and good causes, a variety of events are scheduled through early December.

Whether you are looking for fall or holiday items, including wreaths, angels or trees, or wanting to browse through handmade or crocheted afghans, quilts and baby items, or looking for religious items, jewelry or ceramics, this year’s list is full of variety. Crafters have been hard at work making items suitable for everything from Halloween to New Year’s celebrations. There are secular as well as religious-themed displays featured.

And, don’t forget to bring your appetite and sweet tooth as many of the events will have baked goods and food for shoppers to enjoy, from Green Valley Presbyterian Church’s gingerbread to the traditional Norwegian Lefse bread at the Scandinavian bazaar.

The organizations listed here are nonprofits raising money for a variety of causes, ranging from church missions to scholarships.

Here is the list of organizations that responded to our solicitation for charitable holiday bazaars.

SUNDAY

University United Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway, will have its annual craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s missions, which include Safe Nest, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Hats and Hands Project and others (universityumc.org).

FRIDAY

First Christian Church of Las Vegas (Disciples of Christ), 101 S. Rancho Drive, will have its annual Craft Fair and Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the church’s ministries (fcclv.org).

SATURDAY

The annual Gingerbread Fair and Pantry at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s projects and local nonprofit organizations (702-454-8484).

The Sun City MacDonald Ranch Sewing Crafters, Ceramics Club and the Creative Crew will host the Sun City MacDonald Ranch Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson. Proceeds will benefit local charities, and the Sewing Crafters will also use the funds to make hats/scarves for the homeless, lap robes for the homebound and baby items for those in need (702-837-9141).

OCT. 15

The annual craft fair at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road, Henderson, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit missions of the church (gvumc.org).

OCT. 21

Jaycee Senior Park, a nonprofit organization, will host the Jaycee Community Arts and Crafts Fair, 5805 W. Harmon Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Proceeds will benefit the senior park’s residents in need (702-778-2223).

OCT. 22

The Vegas Viking Lodge 6-152 Sons of Norway will have its 22nd annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund (vegasviking.com).

Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway, will have its 46th annual Lobster Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the missions of the church (lobsterfair.com).

OCT. 30

The opening of the Assistance League of Las Vegas’ Holiday Shop will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd. Proceeds benefit the Assistance League’s Operation School Bell and other philanthropic programs benefiting children in the community (lasvegas.assistanceleague.org).

NOV. 4

The ladies of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Fifth St., Boulder City, will have its annual holiday craft bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Proceeds will benefit local, regional and national missions (702-293-4332).

The Women’s Guild of St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, will have its annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Proceeds benefit the St. Viator Catholic School band and art programs, and the church (stviator.org).

NOV. 5

The Women of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church will host their annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the St. Joseph Center, 7200 W. Sahara Ave. Proceeds benefit the parish, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Poverello House, St. Theresa Center HIV Outreach and other local nonprofits (702-363-1902).

NOV. 12

The Children’s Service Guild’s 42nd annual Holiday Boutique &Craft Fair will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Proceeds benefit Child Haven and children whose lives have been touched by the Family Court Services (702-455-5366).

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., Boulder City, will have its annual Harvest Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the church’s projects (702-293-4275).

The Marthas and Marys of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, will have its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Proceeds benefit the parish and provide services within the community (702-878-8264).

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will have its Crafty Christmas Boutique from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Southern Nevada, 2900 Palomino Lane. Proceeds will benefit programs of the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada (702-233-4410).

NOV. 18

The Evening Chapter of the Mesquite Club’s 32nd annual Holiday Craft Auction will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Club clubhouse, 702 E. St. Louis Ave. Proceeds will benefit Pets for Vets and the chapter’s scholarship program (mesquiteclub.com).

The Krafty Ladies of Living Water Baptist Church, 5320 E. Lake Mead Blvd., will have its annual craft and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Proceeds will benefit the new church (livingwaterbaptistlv.com).

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1730 N. Pecos Road, will have its annual Country Crafters Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Proceeds will benefit church improvements (702-642-7744).

NOV. 19

Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Proceeds will go toward the “Let Heaven and Nature Sing” community singalong concert to benefit local charities (702-458-2241).

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual holiday bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle. Proceeds will benefit local charities (email nbouck@comcast.net).

DEC. 3

Boulder City Chapter K of the PEO Sisterhood will have its 38th annual holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., Boulder City. Proceeds benefit the group’s projects and scholarships (702-294-2456).

The Boulder City Community Club will have its 42nd annual Doodlebug Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit groups and organizations in Boulder City (702-278-6603).

The Faith Lutheran High School Grad Nite Live’s annual Crusader Christmas Boutique will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School Auxiliary Gym, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Proceeds benefit Grad Night Live, a drug- and alcohol-free all-night graduation celebration for the high school’s seniors (702-622-0023).

The Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., North Las Vegas, will have its Holiday Sangha Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Sangha and its programs (lasvegasbuddhist.org).

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual craft fair from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle. Proceeds will benefit local charities (email ellenelainedunn@gmail.com).

The annual craft and bake sale by the Busy Hand Crafters of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the church’s Parish Hall at 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Proceeds will benefit the parish (702-228-8311).

DEC. 4

Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood will have its annual holiday bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson. Proceeds benefit summer camp scholarships, various temple programs and community service (lvnertamid.org).

DEC. 11

Our Lady of Wisdom Byzantine Catholic Church, 2120 Lindell Road, will have its annual Christmas Bazaar and Raffle from noon to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward the building campaign for the Eastern Christian Formation Institute, an adult learning center (702-873-5101).