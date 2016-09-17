Sept. 17

What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will present Growing Cool Season Vegetables in Las Vegas, including garlic, asparagus, broccoli and root vegetables.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego, Henderson

Cost: Free

Info: Register online via the city of Henderson website.

What: The Intuitive Forager farmers market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion, Downtown Summerlin, located on Festival Plaza Drive

Info: For more information, call 702-832-1000.

What: Fresh52 Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd.

Cost: Varies by product

Info: www.fresh52.com or 702-900-2552

What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., first and third Saturday

Where: 9100 Tule Spring Road

Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services

What: Gardens guided walk. Join Springs Preserve experts for a guided walk through the botanical gardens.

When: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; also Sunday

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Cost: Free for members; included with general admission

Info: 702-822-7700

Sept. 18

What: Fresh52 Farmers Market

When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Sansone Park, 9480 S. Eastern Ave.

Cost: Varies by product

Info: www.fresh52.com or 702-900-2552

Sept. 20

What: Mulch is available at both the Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and the Lifelong Learning Center.

When: 8 a.m.-noon, also Thursday and Saturday at the Research Center; 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Lifelong Learning Center

Where: Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, North Las Vegas; Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road

Cost: Mulch is free if loaded by individual and $2 per tractor scoop loaded. Only self-loading at Lifelong Learning Center.

Info: Contact the Research Center at 702-786-4361 or the Master Gardener Help Desk at 702-257-5555.

Sept. 21

What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Bruce Trent Park

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: 1600 N. Rampart Blvd. at Vegas Drive

Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas

What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension master gardener Mary Duensing will review tree selection, planting and care.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Inspirada Community Center, 2000 Via Firenze, Henderson

Cost: Free

Info: To reserve a space, email mwojciechowicz@ccmcnet.com

Sept. 22

What: Henderson Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Events Plaza, 240 Water St., Henderson

Cost: Varies by product

Info: Dave Star at 702-579-9661 or bob.drabicki@winderfarms.com

What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Gardens Park

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: 10401 Gardens Park Drive at Town Center Drive

Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas

What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and South Valley Rose Society offer the workshop “How to Prepare Your Rose Garden for Fall Blooms.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: Call 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.

Sept. 23

What: Green Chefs Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

Info: Call 702-293-0716 or visit www.thegreenchefs.com.

What: Downtown3rd Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Off U.S. Highway 95 and Casino Center Drive

Cost: Varies by product; cash only

What: Henderson Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway

Cost: Varies by product

Info: Dave Star at 702-579-9661 or bob.drabicki@winderfarms.com

What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension-trained master gardeners offer guided tours of the Demonstration &Test Gardens. (Self-guided tours are 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 8050 Paradise Road

Info: Call 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.

Sept. 24

What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will present Native and Desert-adapted Plants.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego, Henderson

Cost: Free

Info: Register online via the city of Henderson website.

Please email calendar events to jescheid@reviewjournal.com and clearly label them “Home Events Calendar.”