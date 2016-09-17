Sept. 17
What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will present Growing Cool Season Vegetables in Las Vegas, including garlic, asparagus, broccoli and root vegetables.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego, Henderson
Cost: Free
Info: Register online via the city of Henderson website.
What: The Intuitive Forager farmers market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: The Pavilion, Downtown Summerlin, located on Festival Plaza Drive
Info: For more information, call 702-832-1000.
What: Fresh52 Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd.
Cost: Varies by product
Info: www.fresh52.com or 702-900-2552
What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., first and third Saturday
Where: 9100 Tule Spring Road
Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services
What: Gardens guided walk. Join Springs Preserve experts for a guided walk through the botanical gardens.
When: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; also Sunday
Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.
Cost: Free for members; included with general admission
Info: 702-822-7700
Sept. 18
What: Fresh52 Farmers Market
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Sansone Park, 9480 S. Eastern Ave.
Cost: Varies by product
Info: www.fresh52.com or 702-900-2552
Sept. 20
What: Mulch is available at both the Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and the Lifelong Learning Center.
When: 8 a.m.-noon, also Thursday and Saturday at the Research Center; 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Lifelong Learning Center
Where: Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive, North Las Vegas; Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road
Cost: Mulch is free if loaded by individual and $2 per tractor scoop loaded. Only self-loading at Lifelong Learning Center.
Info: Contact the Research Center at 702-786-4361 or the Master Gardener Help Desk at 702-257-5555.
Sept. 21
What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Bruce Trent Park
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: 1600 N. Rampart Blvd. at Vegas Drive
Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas
What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension master gardener Mary Duensing will review tree selection, planting and care.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Inspirada Community Center, 2000 Via Firenze, Henderson
Cost: Free
Info: To reserve a space, email mwojciechowicz@ccmcnet.com
Sept. 22
What: Henderson Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Events Plaza, 240 Water St., Henderson
Cost: Varies by product
Info: Dave Star at 702-579-9661 or bob.drabicki@winderfarms.com
What: Las Vegas Farmers Market Gardens Park
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: 10401 Gardens Park Drive at Town Center Drive
Info: Co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas
What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and South Valley Rose Society offer the workshop “How to Prepare Your Rose Garden for Fall Blooms.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: Call 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.
Sept. 23
What: Green Chefs Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon
Where: Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.
Info: Call 702-293-0716 or visit www.thegreenchefs.com.
What: Downtown3rd Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Off U.S. Highway 95 and Casino Center Drive
Cost: Varies by product; cash only
What: Henderson Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway
Cost: Varies by product
Info: Dave Star at 702-579-9661 or bob.drabicki@winderfarms.com
What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension-trained master gardeners offer guided tours of the Demonstration &Test Gardens. (Self-guided tours are 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.)
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 8050 Paradise Road
Info: Call 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu.
Sept. 24
What: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will present Native and Desert-adapted Plants.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego, Henderson
Cost: Free
Info: Register online via the city of Henderson website.
