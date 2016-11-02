Bette Midler dressed as her character from ‘Hocus Pocus,’ celebs take on other personas

LOS ANGELES — Bette Midler arrived at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween fundraiser on Friday dressed as her character Winnie Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus,” effectively raising the costume bar this Halloween weekend.

Midler tweeted, “Winifred Sanderson flies in to Hulaween! Says thanks to everyone who made it such an electrifying evening!!”

Winifred Sanderson flies in to Hulaween! Says thanks to everyone who made it such an electrifying evening!! pic.twitter.com/BTLDs3CVaQ — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 29, 2016

But Midler isn’t the only celebrity who pulled out all the stops for 2016. Here are some of the best costumes to already emerge onto the scene:

“Having a little pre party before I take office,” Katy Perry captioned her Instagram dressed as Hillary Clinton.

Having a little pre party before I take office #IMWITHME Cheers to @svedkavodka #howtosvedka @hillaryclinton A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:54pm PDT

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter dressed as a Playboy Bunny.

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

“Last night me and my beautiful Alice in Wonderland,” wrote Ryan Lochte.

Last night me and my beautiful Alice in Wonderland#casamigos #halloween A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Oct 29, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

Mariah Carey dressed as a devil.

Holiday times A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:32pm PDT

Scott Eastwood posed with Seth Rogen in costume at a charity event last week.

Julianne Hough rocked a pink wig for Halloween.

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Oct 28, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

“Abracadabra!” wrote Shakira, dressed as a magician.

Abracadabra! A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

Zach Braff dressed as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”: “You can be my wingman anytime.”

You can be my wingman anytime. A photo posted by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara dressed as Barack OPbama and Hillary Clinton.

God Bless America. (President Obama Voice) You're Welcome Hill... pic.twitter.com/ZM9kMFWDIn — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2016

Heidi Klum went as six of herself.

Beyonce and Jay Z took on Barbie and Ken.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Janna Karel contributed to this story.