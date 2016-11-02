Bette Midler dressed as her character from ‘Hocus Pocus,’ celebs take on other personas

LOS ANGELES — Bette Midler arrived at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween fundraiser on Friday dressed as her character Winnie Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus,” effectively raising the costume bar this Halloween weekend.
Midler tweeted, “Winifred Sanderson flies in to Hulaween! Says thanks to everyone who made it such an electrifying evening!!”
Winifred Sanderson flies in to Hulaween! Says thanks to everyone who made it such an electrifying evening!! pic.twitter.com/BTLDs3CVaQ— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 29, 2016
But Midler isn’t the only celebrity who pulled out all the stops for 2016. Here are some of the best costumes to already emerge onto the scene:
“Having a little pre party before I take office,” Katy Perry captioned her Instagram dressed as Hillary Clinton.
“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter dressed as a Playboy Bunny.
“Last night me and my beautiful Alice in Wonderland,” wrote Ryan Lochte.
Mariah Carey dressed as a devil.
Scott Eastwood posed with Seth Rogen in costume at a charity event last week.
Julianne Hough rocked a pink wig for Halloween.
“Abracadabra!” wrote Shakira, dressed as a magician.
Zach Braff dressed as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”: “You can be my wingman anytime.”
Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara dressed as Barack OPbama and Hillary Clinton.
God Bless America. (President Obama Voice) You're Welcome Hill... pic.twitter.com/ZM9kMFWDIn— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2016
Heidi Klum went as six of herself.
Beyonce and Jay Z took on Barbie and Ken.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Janna Karel contributed to this story.