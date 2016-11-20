Gems can be found at thrift stores in Las Vegas

Posted 

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_016_7056912.jpgBuy Photo
Kidanny Gonzalez, Savers costume consultant, sorts costumes at the store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_001_7056912.jpg
Goodwill costumer Bob Wagner looks at the movie selection at the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_002_7056912.jpg
Goodwill costumers shop in the clothing selection at the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_003_7056912.jpg
A Goodwill donation is made at the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_004_7056912.jpg
People come and go from the the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_005_7056912.jpg
An Opportunity Village Thrift Shop customer shops in the medicine isle in the shop at Decatur Meadows Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_006_7056912.jpg
Medicines are for sale at Opportunity Village Thrift Shop in the shop at Decatur Meadows Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_007_7056912.jpg
Medicines are for sale at Opportunity Village Thrift Shop in the shop at Decatur Meadows Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_008_7056912.jpg
Shoes are displayed for purchase at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_009_7056912.jpg
A selection of shoes are displayed for purchase at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_010_7056912.jpg
Outfits hang on the fitting rooms at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_011_7056912.jpg
Jeans are hung for purchase at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_012_7056912.jpg
Clothes are dropped off for sale at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_013_7056912.jpg
Shoes and clothes are displayed for purchase at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_014_7056912.jpg
Shoes, hats and clothes are displayed for purchase at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_018_7056912.jpg
Costumes are displayed for purchase at Savors, W Lake Mead Blvd. and Harbor Cliff drive Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_019_7056912.jpg
Costumes are displayed for purchase at Savors, W Lake Mead Blvd. and Harbor Cliff Drive, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_020_7056912.jpg
Vintage ties are displayed for purchase at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_021_7056912.jpg
Vintage purses and clutches are organized at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_022_7056912.jpg
Vintage coats are displayed for sale at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_023_7056912.jpg
Vivian Martin, holds up a dress at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_024_7056912.jpg
A collection of jewelry and hats are displayed for sale at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_025_7056912.jpg
A vintage dress is displayed at Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_026_7056912.jpg
A vintage outfit hangs at the door entrance of Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093016eb_027_7056912.jpg
The exterior of Glam Factory Village, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHO

web1_thrift-store-oct23-16_093017eb_016_7056912.jpg
Kidanny Gonzalez, Savers costume consultant, sorts costumes at the store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_refinery_louboutins_7056912.jpg
Louboutins abound at ReFinery Celebrity Resale Boutique

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_008_7056912.jpg
The interior of Closet Couture is shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_009_7056912.jpg
Handbags are on displays in Closet Couture on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_002_7056912.jpg
Krista Rubio shops at the Tiny Wardrobe on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_007_7056912.jpg
Owner of Closet Couture Natasha Young poses in her store on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_003_7056912.jpg
The interior of Tiny Wardrobe is shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_001_7056912.jpg
The exterior of Tiny Wardrobe is shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_006_7056912.jpg
The interior of Closet Couture is shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_thriftstore_092216lt_005_7056912.jpg
The exterior of Closet Couture is shown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Although Las Vegas is one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, sometimes you might be looking for a more unique cache of options than you’ll find on the Strip. If you’re up to the challenge of sifting through racks and bins in search of treasure, here’s a handy map to guide you. From stores that do good in the community to boutiques brimming with vintage finds, you’ll find no shortage of possibilities. Indulge in the thrill of the hunt, and enjoy the adrenaline rush from scoring a beautiful bargain.

Dependable deals: At Savers at 8530 W. Lake Mead Blvd., you can save on already discounted clothing. Mondays offer department specific sales, with various discount rates. Sign up for a Savers card, and get 25 percent off items on Thursdays. Donate, and you’ll receive special coupons and store discounts. Unlike other thrift shops, Savers offers exchanges on items. Bonus: the location in Summerlin has dressing rooms. Phone: 702-658-2880. stores.savers.com/nv/lasvegas/savers-thrift-store-1168.html

Fabulous high-end finds: The ReFinery Celebrity Retail Boutique, 3460 E. Sunset Road, has options for every age, from Lululemon to Christian Dior as well as a bevvy of Louboutins. Although the price-point drop from retail on clothing is more modest at 25 percent, it can be more dramatic in shoes at closer to 50 percent (think Jimmy Choos for $125). (Another great resale option is Closet Couture, 3650 S. Jones Blvd. The store carries beautifully detailed options such as sequined dresses, floaty tulle skirts and leather pants. And their shoes? Louboutins begin at $280.) Phone: 702-384-7340

Place to donate: Opportunity Village’s thrift store on Decatur Boulevard will take almost anything, minus mattresses. The nonprofit organization offers free donation pickup, and disabled individuals in the community are trained and employed through the organization. The store offers 30 percent to 50 percent discounts several days a week for veterans, teachers and seniors. You’ll also find a large selection of furniture and home goods. Strange bonus: The store stocks a large selection of discounted over-the-counter medicines, donated from pharmaceutical trade shows held in the casinos. Decatur Meadows Center, 390 S. Decatur Blvd. Phone: 702-383-1082. www.opportunityvillage.org/pages/thrift-store

Great Goodwill: Of the company’s 18 retail stores throughout the valley, the Centennial location seems to be a fan favorite. The store is clean and organized; gone is the tell-tale, musty thrift shop scent. An extensive selection of clothing and household items makes this location excellent for finding hidden treasures. A drive-thru donation center is on the property, which is at 6765 N. Durango Drive. Phone: 702-906-2206.

On-trend finds: At Plato’s Closet in the Centennial area, trendy high school and college-aged millennials will find myriad options: Shoes, jeans and casual attire are all affordable at this well-organized store. For those who donate, the store will give back one-third of the selling price. Hollister, Nike, Adidas and Urban Outfitters are some of the bigger brands you’ll find. Centennial Gateway, Centennial Center, Suite 105, 5643 Centennial Center Blvd. Phone: 702-818-3333. www.platosclosetnwlasvegas.com

Versatile vintage: When you walk through the door at Glam Factory Vintage, you’ll be greeted by George or Mr. Beans, sweet and rambunctious pugs who embody the spirit of the place. Tucked away in the Arts District off Main Street and Colorado Avenue is this brightly painted gem. Inside, the space is small and somewhat disorganized, but there is no shortage of odds and ends, from faux fur coats and evening gowns to suits and an enormous banjo. 211 E. Colorado Ave. Phone: 702-443-0131.

Tip-top for tots: Although Tiny Wardrobe is a consignment shop, the store owners also receive specially made garments such as tiny tutus and dancewear from vendors. Cribs, car seats and strollers abound. The price point is fair, but it’s not cheap. Cheyenne Commons, 3159 N. Rainbow Blvd. Phone: 702-489-6433. thetinywardrobe.com

 