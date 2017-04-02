Kiehl’s offers lip treatment duo as breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Kiehl's limited-edition Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo, $39, kiehls.com, is a deeply hydrating lip balm with broad spectrum SPF 25 sunscreen and comes in a sheer and a rose tint. One hundred percent of net profits from the sale of the product, up to $25,000, will be donated to Bright Pink, a nonprofit breast cancer awareness organization. (Thor Swift/Special to the Review Journal)

Kiehl's limited-edition Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo, $39, kiehls.com, is a deeply hydrating lip balm with broad spectrum SPF 25 sunscreen and comes in a sheer and a rose tint. One hundred percent of net profits from the sale of the product, up to $25,000, will be donated to Bright Pink, a nonprofit breast cancer awareness organization. (Thor Swift / Special to the Review Journal)

Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially may be six months away, but the beauty brand Kiehl’s is splitting the difference with a limited-edition lip treatment duo to raise funds for the cause. One of the lusciously buttery balms is untinted, the other is Simply Rose, a barely there, just-right-for-spring pink.

Both are made with nourishing coconut oil and lemon butter sourced from California citrus, created by cold-pressing peels to extract the fruit’s natural oils and waxes, which protect, smooth and smell glorious. Equally important — the formulas include broad spectrum SPF sunscreen to protect again the UV rays that can damage skin cells.

Lips can be especially vulnerable because the skin is thinner. The petal-soft finish may well make you want to seek out someone to “Kiss for the Cure,” as the cheeky packaging suggests, or give one to a friend or loved one “to remind them of the importance of education and early detection of breast cancer.”

All profits up to $50,000 will be donated to Bright Pink, a New York nonprofit dedicated to helping women ages 18-45 assess and reduce their risk for breast and ovarian cancers through early detection.

“Breast cancer is a devastating disease that affects people every day of the year, so we’re so glad that we can make noise outside the traditional time of the year the general public focuses on it,” says Chris Salgardo, president of Kiehl’s USA.

Available while supplies last. $39, kiehls.com. — AH