Stocks to buy before Christmas, possibly give as gifts

If you’re thinking about holiday shopping, why not consider Christmas gifts that give back? Now is an ideal time to pick up stocks poised to grow over the coming months and into 2017. Although no one knows the future — not even Santa — these stocks might just be primed to earn you an end-of-year Christmas bonus.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

On Sept. 30, you could pick up a share of AMAT for $30.15, almost double its 2016 low price. This momentum looks appealing to analysts and Ned Hawley, chief investment officer of Salisbury Capital Advisors in Los Angeles.

“Applied Materials has everything going for it operationally at this time; strong earnings growth, a high return on capital and strong price action thus far in 2016,” he said. “In addition, they are a leader in the memory devices and semiconductors that use organic LED displays, the type that will power the mobile devices of the future.”

In late September, Zacks Investment Research reported that Applied Materials is poised for growth. The company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 11.2 percent last year and is projected to outperform that figure in 2016. Zacks projected a 47.1 percent EPS growth for the coming year, a jump above its average 15.7 percent rate.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences is a healthcare-sector company that provides products and technology worldwide for the treatment of structural heart disease and the critically ill. The company is a leading manufacturer of heart valves as well as other medical products.

Zacks projects an EPS growth rate of 26.71 percent moving forward, surpassing its historical 7.99 percent EPS average, according to a Sept. 19 report. The company’s 19.73 percent return on equity underscores the firm’s strength.

Hawley also noted Edwards Lifesciences has strong fundamentals: high profit margins and big earnings growth. He stressed that the company continues to innovate.

ARRIS (ARRS)

ARRIS could be a stock to watch for the remainder of 2016. The company is an international leader in entertainment and communications technology, with products and services for TV and internet.

Arris stock suffered from December 2015 to February this year. Since then, the stock has seen marked growth, to $27.77 in early October. In August, TheStreet reported that, if Arris stock moves up from its current levels around $28, it could see short-term growth up to $33.

Meanwhile, an October Fidelity Company Research Highlights report shows Arris has seen 37.30 percent revenue growth in the previous 12 months, earning it an 82 percentile rank in industry. Thomson Reuters also projects a 37.9 percent return over the next three months, along with a long-term growth forecast of 20.1 percent.

Lam Research (LRCX)

California-based Lam Research Corporation is a worldwide supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services for the semiconductor industry. An S&P Capital IQ report put the company’s past four quarters’ EPS growth rate at 41.1 percent, and the past three-year annualized rate clocks in at 90.5 percent.

Hawley said the firm continues to gain market share and grow EPS. However, until recently, Lam Research had a deal with equipment maker KLA Tencor that would have expanded the company’s customer base. Lam Research called off the $10.6 billion deal in early October, after the Department of Justice voiced concerns it would harm competition.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

An October article from Forbes looks at Northrop Grumman, which earns a majority of its revenue from the U.S. government, and could be slated to benefit from increases in defense spending, whether under a Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton presidency.

The defense technology company offers products and services that could garner additional contracts from the government, though that is speculative. Admittedly, Northrop Grumman is the prime contractor for system and design behind the B-2 bomber and, in 2015, won a $55 billion contract to replace aging B-52s and B-1s.

Finally, Thomson Reuters StarMine research gave Northrop Grumman a bullish equity summary score of 7.4 out of 10. The score integrates the ratings of independent research firms and weighs them according to accuracy.

From GoBankingRates.com: Stocks to buy before Christmas