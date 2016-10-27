Halloween family fun at Town Square and Downtown Summerlin

Shop a little, scare a little at Town Square

Families can celebrate Halloween while they shop at Town Square and Downtown Summerlin.

Children can trick-or-treat, play Halloween-themed games and take part in costume contests during Town SCARY, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. For more information, see www.mytownsquarelasvegas.com.

Across town, Treat Street returns to Downtown Summerlin, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. In addition to offering treats, certain retailers will participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project, which offers non-food items for children with food allergies. And a Howl-O-Ween costume contest for dogs will raise money for The Animal Foundation; contest entry is $20. For more information, see www.downtownsummerlin.com.

Halloween fun starts early at county parks

You don’t have to wait until Halloween for all-ages spooky fun. Clark County parks get the party started at 5 p.m. Thursday at Desert Breeze Community Center’s Hall-o-Breeze ($10); from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wetlands Park’s free Haunt the Wetlands; at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Park’s free Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash; and at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Crest Park ($1-$3). For registration and other information, visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Double your pleasure honoring B-movies

B-movie theater is so rich this weekend you could call it a “Bucket of Blood.” Roger Corman did with a low-budget classic made into a stage show at 10 p.m. Friday at The SciFi Center, 5077 Arville St. Tickets are $10. But “Bucket” was Corman’s riff on his own “Little Shop of Horrors.” The better-known stage musical of that one plays at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Alios, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $25.

Answers to Prayers at Bunkhouse Saloon

Just what is “cholo goth,” exactly? Well, for San Diego duo Prayers, who self-apply said designation, it’s dark electronic rock with hard-edged lyrics that offer a grim, firsthand perspective of life on the streets. Say your Prayers at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon, 124 S. 11th St. Tickets are $20; call 702-381-5981