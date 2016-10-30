Hammargren celebrates Nevada Day by opening home museum for tours — PHOTOS

Posted Updated 

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_004_7291927.jpgBuy Photo
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren at his Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_011_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren's Las Vegas home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_010_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren's Las Vegas home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_009_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren, center, interacts with guests during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_008_7291927.jpg
Visitors explore former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren's Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_007_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren, left, with his friend Victor the SnakeMann at Hammargren's Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_006_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren, from right, shows his historical collection to Cindy Spicher and David Hudzick at his Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_005_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren's Las Vegas home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_003_7291927.jpg
Visitors look at an iron lung machine at former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren's Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_002_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren holds up a human skull that was made into a decorative box during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_clo-hammargrenhome_102916lt_001_7291927.jpg
Former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren gives a tour of his historical collection at his Las Vegas home during his 21st annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

In honor of the 152nd Nevada Day, former Lt. Gov. Lonnie Hammargren opened his home to the public Saturday for tours of his eclectic collection of historical and cultural items. Among the hundreds of items on display are an Apollo space capsule, a life-size T-Rex, roller coaster cars from The Stratosphere, a Kit Carson statue, and an Egyptian tomb.

The home, at 4216 Ridgecrest Drive, also will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and tickets may be purchased at the door for $15 each. On Monday, kids accompanied by parents are invited to trick or treat at the home for no charge beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Officially named Castillo del Sol, the residence, which actually encompasses three adjacent homes, is also known as the Hammargren Home of Nevada History. It is the 21st time the retired neurosurgeon has opened his doors to celebrate Nevada’s statehood.

 