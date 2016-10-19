Clark County reports first fatality of 2016-17 flu season

Clark County has recorded its first flu-related death of the season, that of a 65-year-old resident who was hospitalized before dying, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday morning.

Most details of the case, including the person’s gender and date of death, were not released.

“Flu season surveillance has just begun and though activity is mild at this point, a flu-related death serves as a reminder that it can be a serious illness,” Dr. Joseph Iser, health district chief health officer, said in a news release announcing the death. “It is important to take preventive measures including getting a flu vaccination each year, practicing healthy habits to protect yourself and your family.”

The health district recorded 646 confirmed cases of the flu during the 2015-2016 flu season, resulting in more than 400 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.

Tracking of flu deaths is notoriously difficult, as the flu is often not reported as a cause of death on death certificates due to the presence of other medical conditions or complications.

A contagious viral illness, the flu can cause symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue and stuffy nose. The respiratory illness can be mild to serious, with potential complications including bacterial pneumonia, dehydration and “worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma or diabetes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is no strict definition of flu season, but the viruses are most common in the fall and winter. Flu season in Southern Nevada generally peaks in January and February.

The health district issued a reminder Wednesday that there’s still time to receive annual flu vaccinations, which are suggested for all individuals 6 months and older, but especially for high-risk populations including young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Public health officials also urge people to avoid spreading the illness by staying home if they feel sick, washing their hands and covering coughs.

