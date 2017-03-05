Educational event on Alzheimer’s disease makes Las Vegas stop

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free informational event about the disease Tuesday in Las Vegas as part of its 15-city “Educating America Tour.”

The session will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Las Vegas Convention Center, 3600 Paradise Road.

Speakers will share information about the disease, a progressive, irreversible neurological disorder commonly leading to severe dementia, and how to deal with it.

The free event is targeted at professional and family caregivers, but is open to interested members of the public. Those interested in attending should register in advance online at www.alzfdn.org. Free, confidential memory screenings will be offered at the event.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.