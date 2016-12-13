Make-A-Wish Foundation to send young mother cancer patient to Hawaii — VIDEO

To 17-year-old Las Vegas Valley resident Cece Castillo, cancer and its treatment were painful, but they weren’t the toughest parts of the past year.

The agony of being unable to nurture her premature newborn son, Josiah, for two to three months while she underwent chemotherapy was much worse.

“It was just sad to see him so little,” she said.

Castillo, who was diagnosed with immune system cancer Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October 2015, grinned as she held the now 1-year-old Josiah outside of the Macy’s store in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, reflecting on the past year of her life as she accepted a surprise trip to Hawaii from Macy’s and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About 140 choir students from Bozarth Elementary in Las Vegas serenaded Castillo and a gathered crowd with the Christmas song “Mele Kalikimaka” as dancers and drummers created a musical spectacle.

Brimming with Christmas decorations and Hawaiian leis, the extravaganza had a single goal: Fulfill Castillo’s wish of visiting Hawaii with her family in the most memorable way possible.

To accomplish the task, Castillo’s parents fibbed and told her she’d just be sharing her story at the event, explaining how she didn’t think anything of the painless lump near her collarbone for months and later delayed chemotherapy treatment for a month after her diagnosis to protect Josiah in the womb.

But even her parents were shocked by the party thrown to celebrate their daughter and her wish being granted.

“I knew something (was happening), but I didn’t expect this,” her mom, Silvia Castillo, said with tears in her eyes.

Surrounded by her mom, dad, two sisters and baby, Cece Castillo gleefully accepted a trip for the whole family to Hawaii, where she and her sisters want to go hiking, snorkeling and parasailing.

Though her mom originally encouraged her to submit a wish for something just for her and less costly to Make-A-Wish, Castillo said she wanted to do something for her family after all of their love and support.

“I didn’t want to choose something … just for me,” she said.

The exact cost of Castillo’s wish fulfillment wasn’t available, but on average, wishes cost about $8,900 to grant, said Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada President and CEO Caroline Ciocca.

The organization, through donations from groups like Macy’s, generally covers all costs associated with the wish, and it’s on track to grant about 115 in Southern Nevada this year.

The reveal of Castillo’s wish was scheduled to fall on the ninth annual National Believe Day, a partnership between Macy’s and Make-A-Wish during which the wishes of kids and young adults affected by life-threatening conditions are granted across the country.

“When we come into their lives and grant their one true wish … there’s hope and strength that they are feeling during the time when they need it most,” Ciocca said.

Castillo, who became pregnant at 15 and pushed back her treatment to help her child, struck a chord with the wish granters.

After giving birth a month early, she said the worst part was worrying about her baby and seeing the sadness in her parents’ faces as she battled cancer.

Even today, she discusses the cancer that’s in remission with a half-smile.

“I was never sad about myself,” she said. “I already knew I was going to be OK.”

