Posted 

Make-A-Wish Foundation to send young mother cancer patient to Hawaii — VIDEO

Event performer Salamasina Tuitama Salcido, from left, poses with Cece Castillo, 17, and her 1-year-old son Josiah, at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Sisters from left, Cece Castillo, 17, with her 1-year-old son Josiah, Alia and Litzy, writes letters to Santa Claus at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo, 17, writes a letter to Santa Claus with her 1-year-old son Josiah, at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo, center, 17, with her 1-year-old son Josiah, watch choir students from Bozarth Elementary School perform holiday songs at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Silvia Castillo wipes her eyes during a surprise event for her daughter Cece, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted by Make-A-Wish at Macy's in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo is interviewed after a surprise event at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin where her wish to go to Hawaii was granted by Make-A-Wish on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Castillo was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo, 17, mails a letter to Santa Claus with her 1-year-old son Josiah, at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo, 17, reacts after mailing a letter to Santa Claus with her 1-year-old son Josiah, at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cece Castillo, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, got her wish to go to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Choir students from Bozarth Elementary School get ready to perform holiday songs during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Music teacher Pam Taylor conducts her choir students from Bozarth Elementary School during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Limbo dancer Samson Fikiri, performs during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Limbo dancer Samson Fikiri, performs during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Choir students from Bozarth Elementary School including Zachary Taylor, center, 9, participate during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, holds her 1-year-old son Josiah, as she is informed her wish to go to Hawaii was granted by Make-A-Wish at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Choir students from Bozarth Elementary School participate during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Choir students from Bozarth Elementary School participate during a Make-A-Wish event for Cece Castillo, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted at Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By PASHTANA USUFZY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To 17-year-old Las Vegas Valley resident Cece Castillo, cancer and its treatment were painful, but they weren’t the toughest parts of the past year.

The agony of being unable to nurture her premature newborn son, Josiah, for two to three months while she underwent chemotherapy was much worse.

“It was just sad to see him so little,” she said.

Castillo, who was diagnosed with immune system cancer Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October 2015, grinned as she held the now 1-year-old Josiah outside of the Macy’s store in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, reflecting on the past year of her life as she accepted a surprise trip to Hawaii from Macy’s and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 

About 140 choir students from Bozarth Elementary in Las Vegas serenaded Castillo and a gathered crowd with the Christmas song “Mele Kalikimaka” as dancers and drummers created a musical spectacle.

Brimming with Christmas decorations and Hawaiian leis, the extravaganza had a single goal: Fulfill Castillo’s wish of visiting Hawaii with her family in the most memorable way possible.

To accomplish the task, Castillo’s parents fibbed and told her she’d just be sharing her story at the event, explaining how she didn’t think anything of the painless lump near her collarbone for months and later delayed chemotherapy treatment for a month after her diagnosis to protect Josiah in the womb.

But even her parents were shocked by the party thrown to celebrate their daughter and her wish being granted.

“I knew something (was happening), but I didn’t expect this,” her mom, Silvia Castillo, said with tears in her eyes.

Surrounded by her mom, dad, two sisters and baby, Cece Castillo gleefully accepted a trip for the whole family to Hawaii, where she and her sisters want to go hiking, snorkeling and parasailing.

Though her mom originally encouraged her to submit a wish for something just for her and less costly to Make-A-Wish, Castillo said she wanted to do something for her family after all of their love and support.

“I didn’t want to choose something … just for me,” she said.

The exact cost of Castillo’s wish fulfillment wasn’t available, but on average, wishes cost about $8,900 to grant, said Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada President and CEO Caroline Ciocca.

The organization, through donations from groups like Macy’s, generally covers all costs associated with the wish, and it’s on track to grant about 115 in Southern Nevada this year.

The reveal of Castillo’s wish was scheduled to fall on the ninth annual National Believe Day, a partnership between Macy’s and Make-A-Wish during which the wishes of kids and young adults affected by life-threatening conditions are granted across the country.

“When we come into their lives and grant their one true wish … there’s hope and strength that they are feeling during the time when they need it most,” Ciocca said.

Castillo, who became pregnant at 15 and pushed back her treatment to help her child, struck a chord with the wish granters.

After giving birth a month early, she said the worst part was worrying about her baby and seeing the sadness in her parents’ faces as she battled cancer.

Even today, she discusses the cancer that’s in remission with a half-smile.

“I was never sad about myself,” she said. “I already knew I was going to be OK.”

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.

 