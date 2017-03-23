Mobile clinic to offer free health screenings in Las Vegas Valley

A mobile clinic is hitting the streets to ensure that residents of some underserved communities in Las Vegas Valley have access to health care.

The Amerigroup Mobile Health Clinic will offer free blood pressure, dental and vision screenings for the public.

Here are the scheduled stops over the next two weeks:

Saturday, March 25 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Cesar Chavez Celebration, Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road.

Saturday, April 1, (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road.

Monday, April 3 (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.): REACH Health and Wellness Fair, Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas, 823 S. 6th St.

Tuesday, April 4 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

Thursday, April 6 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.): Clark County Mobile Health Collaborative, at Hartke Park, 1900 E. Tonopah Ave., North Las Vegas.

Friday, April 7 (2 p.m. to 10 p.m.): First Friday Foundation Las Vegas, 1301 S. 6th St.

Saturday, April 8 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.): The Center Open House Fiesta Wellness Fair, 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

Amerigroup will continue to add stops through August. Follow @Amerigroup on Twitter for updates.

