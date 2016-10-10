MountainView Hospital’s phone numbers are changing Tuesday

MountainView Hospital will change its phone numbers effective 9 p.m. Tuesday as part of a phone system upgrade.

The northwest Las Vegas hospital at 3100 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, said the switch will affect all numbers, including the main line. The new main number will be (702) 962-5000.

The new number for admitting will be (702) 962-9060. A full list of new phone numbers will be available on the hospital’s website.

Some hospital lines will automatically redirect, while a message on the other lines will direct callers to dial the new main phone number.

The changeover is the result of a long-planned phone upgrade that’s led to installation of new phones, cables and other equipment over the past six months, hospital spokeswoman Jennifer McDonnell said.

The upgrade will allow the hospital to add new numbers in an organized way as it expands, according to a news release.

