Program to improve public health in Southern Nevada details early progress

A multi-agency effort to improve community health in Southern Nevada is making progress in a little more than six months of existence, health officials reported Wednesday.

Officials involved in the Community Health Improvement Plan detailed several areas of progress for the initiative in an update at Southern Nevada Health District headquarters:

■ A program that will switch 911 emergency callers with low-priority health issues to a hotline manned by an on-call nurse is expected to start in July. The program is expected to improve navigation of health services and reduce overall costs, officials said.

■ The district’s mobile health clinics are on course to expand their presence in areas with a dearth of health care facilities and services starting in June.

■ An effort to target obesity and tobacco usage by promoting active lifestyles and healthy eating has gained momentum: Downloads for an app called Neon to Nature, which promotes using walking and biking trails, have exceeded goals, and officials have success in enrolling students in smoking prevention programs and getting schools to participate in fitness programs.

CHIP, a collaboration between the health district, fire departments, schools and several other agencies, was unveiled in August with a goal of improving health policy and funding, making health care accessible throughout the community and preventing chronic diseases.

The policy and funding initiatives have not seen the same level of progress, but plans to increase transparency in public health funding and build awareness of health issues are expected to roll out in coming months.

