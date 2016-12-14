Report argues Las Vegas could reap $25.2 million in revenue from sugary beverages tax could yield

A new report released early Wednesday by Harvard public health researchers and a healthy eating nonprofit organization argues the Las Vegas area could reap major benefits from a sugary beverages tax, including about $25.2 million in revenue.

The report, titled “Raising revenue, cutting costs, saving lives: The benefits of sugary drink taxes in America’s major cities,” analyzes data from 15 major cities with the ability to implement sugary drinks taxes.

Based on computer modeling by the researchers, the report describes the impact of sugary drink taxes of one cent per ounce.

That would increase drink prices by an average 16.3 percent, which researchers say would cause many consumers to “shift to water or other, less harmful drinks.”

In the Las Vegas area, such a tax could save $23.1 million in health care costs over 10 years, the release said.

Within that time frame, diabetes would be expected to drop 6 percent, and there’d be an estimated 4,678 fewer cases of obesity, the report found.

A representative of the Nevada Soft Drink Association was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

