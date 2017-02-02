Home Improvement and Landscape Expo prepares Las Vegans for spring

Recent chilly weather did not deter spring-dreaming Las Vegans who came to the Cashman Center last week to browse hot tubs and landscapers at the Home Improvement and Landscape Expo.

“This was such a good opportunity for us to look at different providers without going to a store and feeling trapped,” said Las Vegas resident, Joyce Barr, 64, who bought a hot tub.

Among the numerous vendors at the expo, Master Gardeners of Southern Nevada members answered questions from prospective backyard growers. Arlene Ralbovsky, a Las Vegas resident since 1970 and a master gardener for the past 12 years, was one of them.

“Having the right soil and having good irrigation is important — there are certain things you can do that depend on what you’re growing and how much water it needs and how often,” she said.

Ralbovsky, who moved to Nevada from New Jersey more than 45 years ago, has learned a thing or two about desert living, mostly from her adaptation to circumstances, she said.

“Back then, in the ’70s, we planted grass and fruit trees,” she said. “Now it’s a little different — I like to do more drought tolerant things and things that don’t use as much water because we need to conserve water.”

Water was the topic of many conversations during the expo, including ones with Picture This Landscapes’ owner Doug Galea.

“I make a joke of it, but I’m very serious when I tell people who have moved here from other states that they’re not in Kansas anymore, because they don’t know how much our water costs,” Galea said. “They don’t know how dry it is here, and they don’t know the water restrictions or how bad our soil is.”

Mike Moffitt, owner of Granite Transformations, is using recycled materials. The countertop specialist and quartz expert showcased a shower made mostly of recycled beer bottles.

“If you look closely you can see a piece of a Heineken bottle right in the middle.”

Read more from Anna Williams at reviewjournal.com.