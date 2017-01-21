Laminate, vinyl, tile provide affordable, durable options to hardwood

Wood-look tile is having a moment.

The product started to seep into homes in Las Vegas nearly two years ago, said Travis Phillips, owner of Affordable Flooring &More on Polaris Avenue.

“Ninety percent of our tile customers go with wood-looking tile,” he said. “It’s at its peak.”

Phillips said the reason wood-look tile has become so popular in Las Vegas is because the dry climate leaves homeowners with fewer flooring options.

“Hardwood isn’t a big product in Las Vegas because the humidity is so low, so they don’t do very well here,” he said. “When the humidity is so low, the planks can shrink, because the moisture dries out and there’s no humidity being put back in, which can cause gaps around each plank.”

Though Affordable Flooring &More doesn’t carry solid wood planks, Phillips said the company can repair hardwood floors if the wood is a particular thickness.

“The wood has to be at least a half-inch thick to be grinded, sanded and refinished if there are gaps,” he said. “A lot of wood tends to be less than that, so they’ll need to be replaced if they’re a certain thickness.”

Phillips said laminate products often meet a homeowner’s needs more than hardwood.

“Laminate is an even better product than natural hardwoods because of the anti-scratch coating, and the waterproofing tends to be much better,” he said. “They’re great for people who have pets and those who entertain a lot, since some hardwoods can dent when a lot of pressure is put in one area with a small point like high heels and bar stools.”

In the future, Phillips anticipates wood-look tile will continue to grow in popularity.

“Hardwood is dying out because it’s twice as expensive as wood-look tile, and there’s more of a risk to it due to the climate we live in,” he said. “Every day there are more manufacturers coming out with better wood-looking tile products, so they will be around for a long time.”

Wood-look tile is also flying off the shelves at Expert Flooring Solutions on South Rainbow Boulevard.

“Currently, we’re selling a wide variety of wood and wood-looking floors,” said Sales Manager Shawn Glines. “People are leaning away from carpet in the main areas of their home and are putting wood everywhere but the bedrooms and baths.”

Like Affordable Flooring &More, Expert Flooring Solutions does not carry solid hardwoods due to the dry Las Vegas climate.

“Instead of solid hardwood, we sell engineered wood flooring, which is usually a plywood base with a finished veneer on top,” he said. “We also have laminate, which is more cost effective and durable when it comes to scratching, staining and denting.”

Though wood-look flooring is more affordable and sturdy, Glines said there are some drawbacks.

“Even though there are newer options, they don’t often look as good as real wood, and they are super sensitive to water, and a lot of people ruin their laminate because they don’t know that,” he said. “While landlords tend to think laminate is a good option, it often isn’t, because tenants can get them wet and ruin the floor.”

Expert Flooring Solutions also carries a waterproof core option, which is similar to a laminate but boasts a plastic-like core and a vinyl top layer.

“This is probably the fastest-growing product for us saleswise because it’s completely waterproof, and it can really take a beating, so it won’t chip like a laminate can,” Glines said. “However, since it has a vinyl top layer, it can stain or fade.”

If you’re installing hardwood floors, Glines said, they require more care than wood-look tile.

“While the majority of the maintenance is dusting, we do recommend using a mop with a light spray from a reputable wood cleaner,” he said. “If it is a real wood floor, your dogs will leave indentations on the floor. It helps to keep their nails trimmed. Also with a real wood floor, no high heels, because they will leave dents.”

He added that homeowners who are looking to install wood-look porcelain tile should keep something in mind.

“If you’re buying wood-look tile, make sure the installer knows to install the planks randomly as tile installers tend to want to install them in patterns, and real wood flooring is rarely ever installed in a pattern,” Glines said. “While most of the best-looking options are imported from Italy or Spain, there are so many more options nowadays.”