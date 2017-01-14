Plan ahead for this year’s home projects

With any new year, we all make resolutions, goals and many long to-do-lists. One thing on your list may be to finally get your decorating projects done. And I’m not without a list myself. Decorating can be expensive, especially if you’re wanting to get multiple projects done because they’ve been on your list too long.

So then let’s start with that list. Break each project down to every single exact item you want to do. Don’t just have “redo the hall bath.” Exactly what do you want to do in the hall bath?

Maybe your list is long, and you want to redo the whole room. Or all you really want to do is paint and change out the plumbing fixtures. Having a list of each item you want to do will help when it comes time to make a decorating plan and budget.

I’m a big Excel user for project lists. I like to have a line for each item along with where I purchased it, the manufacturer, the part number, finish, size, quantity and price. This especially works great for budgeting.

I put in my budget and then what I ended up spending to keep me on track. Plus, now you have everything in one place during the process, as well as for future reference.

With your long wish list in hand, pick the very first project you want to start. Try not to skip around to different projects. Otherwise, you may find yourself back at this time next year and have nothing completed. I know it’s hard, but there’s nothing better than the feeling of accomplishment.

With your project list broken down to each individual task you want to do, we’re just going to talk about budgeting. I know, no one wants to talk about money, but, sorry, every decorating plan must have a budget before buying.

The budget, as I always like to stress, is what you are willing and wanting to spend — more than just what you can afford. Be very honest about your expenses and really figure out how much you want and have to spend on this project.

You may be able to afford a $1,500 shower system, but really you don’t see any need to spend more than $600. No item is worth having if it’s going to make you feel guilty or compromise the rest of your decorating plans. So what’s your budget?

Start with doing some comparison shopping. Familiarizing yourself with what things really cost is very important in putting together your budget.

One mistake I see a lot is that the seemingly insignificant costs are overlooked but add up. When budgeting each item, yes, I want you to put a number for every single item. You need to remember to include sales tax, shipping and delivery as well as install items, such as grout, new sink drain, shower valve and any additional installation labor costs associated with these items. They can quickly add up and are normally not something most people think to include.

You’ll be thinking you’re within budget with your $600 shower system, but you also need a new valve, which also incurs additional labor. So now you’re at $715 for the shower system, valve and sales tax, plus another $400 in labor. So your $600 shower system is now $1,115.

We all wish that the sky’s the limit. In the 25 years I’ve been designing, I’ve never had anyone just hand me their checkbook. There has always been some type of budget.

Don’t let yourself get discouraged during this process. While expenses add up, there are other options to get what you want for the price you can afford. Sometimes you just need to be willing to compromise.

Once you’ve done your window shopping, you should have a good idea of what things cost. If you’re within your budget, great. But if not, now is the time to narrow things down rather than wait until you’ve run out of money.

Start by cutting out any items that aren’t really practical for your budget. You’d love a heated floor in the master bath. But is it really within your budget and necessary? What about the nonessentials at this time? Do you have to have all new bath accessories? Instead, it would make more sense to put that money toward the mirror you really want.

In some cases, it’s a matter of making minor adjustments and still getting the look you want. Maybe you fell in love with cabinet knobs that are $15 each, but I’m sure you could find something you liked as well for $5. There are thousands of options out there, so chances are good that you can find something you like just as much for a lower price.

Remember sticking to your budget is the hardest part of the process. Accept and understand at the beginning that, if you overspend in one area, you’ll have to make up for it in another.

Gail Mayhugh, owner of GMJ Interiors, is a professional interior designer and author of a book on the subject. Questions may be sent by email to: GMJinteriors@gmail.com. Or, mail to: 7380 S. Eastern Ave., No. 124-272, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Her Web address is: www.GMJinteriors.com.